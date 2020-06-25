Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson wins Gatorade track and field honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rawlins senior-to-be Sydney Thorvaldson added another honor to her growing resume Thursday. For the second year in a row, Thorvaldson was named the Wyoming Gatorade Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Even though the outdoor track and field season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thorvaldson still made her mark on the track during her junior season. At the Wyoming State High School Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 5-6 in Gillette, she set state marks in the 800- (2 minutes, 15.35 seconds), 1600- (4:56.34) and 3200-meter (10:12.75) runs.

Thorvaldson broke her own meet record twice in the 3200 at the prestigious Simplot Games in mid-February in Pocatello, Idaho. She set the standard with a time of 10:11.43 in qualifying and broke that mark with a 10:06.58 in the finals to win her second Simplot title.

At last year's state outdoor meet the then-sophomore won the 800, 1600 and 3200 and ran the anchor leg on the Outlaws' winning 1600 sprint medley relay team. Thorvaldson set a Class 3A state record in the 1600 (5:00.52) and helped Rawlins set a 3A record in the relay race with a time of 4:18.05.

Thorvaldson is also a three-time winner of the state's Gatorade honors in cross country. She set a 3A state mark last year at the Afton Valley View Golf Course, winning with a time of 17:32.69.

