Rawlins' Thorvaldson has more records within reach at girls state indoor meet

Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson has already rewritten the state's distance records. Saturday in Gillette, she has a chance to break her own marks at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Girls Indoor Track & Field Championship.
Thorvaldson set the standards in all three distance races at last year's state meet, winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 15.35 seconds, the 1600 in 4:56.34 and the 3200 in 10:12.75. She enters this year's meet with faster times for the season in both the 800 (2:13.37) and the 1600 (4:46.54). Her time of 10:17.16 in the 3200 is less than 5 seconds off her state-record time.
Thorvaldson didn't compete at the state indoor meet as a freshman, but won all three events as a sophomore while competing for Laramie and defended her titles in all three last year with the Outlaws.
The Rawlins standout isn't the only competitor chasing a third gold medal, though, as Grace Shaffer is back to defend her pole vault title. The Cody senior won the event as a freshman in 2018 and again last year. She enters the state meet with a season-best vault of 12 feet, 6.75 inches, which would be enough to overtake the state record of 12-06 set in 2011 by Gillette's Paula Andrie.
Torrington's Jordan Stoddard, who competed for Cheyenne Central last season, is back to defend her title in the 400 and also enters with the No. 1 mark in the high jump with a leap of 5-05.
Natrona County senior Breonna Beckley will go for her second consecutive gold medal in the triple jump. She has the No. 2 mark in the state this season with a leap of 36-07.25.
Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris holds the top spot in both the triple jump (37-04) and the long jump (18-09.25), a mark that is nearly one full inch farther than the state record of 18-08.5 set by Kelly Walsh's Jerayah Davis in 2013. Morris also has the fastest time in the 55-meter dash (7.22 seconds) and the second-fastest time in the 200.
Natrona County sophomore Ella Spear has the fastest time in the 400 (1:01.63) while Gillette junior Charlotte Marasco sets the pace in the 55-meter hurdles (8.83) and Gillette senior Lauryn Love leads the shot put with a throw of 44-01.
In the relays, Gillette leads the way in the 4x200, Natrona County in the 4x400 and the 4x800 and Rawlins in the 1600 sprint medley.
Cheyenne Central is the defending state team champion.