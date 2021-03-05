Rawlins' Thorvaldson has more records within reach at girls state indoor meet

Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson has already rewritten the state's distance records. Saturday in Gillette, she has a chance to break her own marks at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Girls Indoor Track & Field Championship.

Thorvaldson set the standards in all three distance races at last year's state meet, winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 15.35 seconds, the 1600 in 4:56.34 and the 3200 in 10:12.75. She enters this year's meet with faster times for the season in both the 800 (2:13.37) and the 1600 (4:46.54). Her time of 10:17.16 in the 3200 is less than 5 seconds off her state-record time.

Thorvaldson didn't compete at the state indoor meet as a freshman, but won all three events as a sophomore while competing for Laramie and defended her titles in all three last year with the Outlaws.

The Rawlins standout isn't the only competitor chasing a third gold medal, though, as Grace Shaffer is back to defend her pole vault title. The Cody senior won the event as a freshman in 2018 and again last year. She enters the state meet with a season-best vault of 12 feet, 6.75 inches, which would be enough to overtake the state record of 12-06 set in 2011 by Gillette's Paula Andrie.