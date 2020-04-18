Rock Springs senior Favour Wanjoku cherishes memories with bright future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Of course Favour Wanjoku is disappointed she doesn’t get a final high school track season. The Rock Springs senior came out of this year’s indoor track championships with two more gold medals to add to her trophy case. All-class state records in the long jump and triple jump weren’t out of the question either. Then the season’s cancellation ended those hopes.

But she gets more track seasons ahead having signed to compete at the University of Nebraska. It’s the other stuff, the high school friendships and events that have been put on hold she’s especially bothered by. She and her friends had already bought their dresses and planned their evening for senior prom. They went the previous year and left with everlasting memories. Those memories may be all they have going forward.

“Knowing we may not get our senior prom has been tough,” she said. “It’s been pushed back and the possibility it could be canceled is upsetting.”

This is her life — but she’ll get through it. Throughout her years she’s impressed countless adults with her maturity and thoughtfulness. She’s been a friendly competitor toward teammates and rivals alike. She’s a driven young woman with high hopes and a motivational streak that left even her coaches in awe. Wanoku’s senior track season lasted for all of three weeks and she made the most out of each.