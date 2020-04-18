Rock Springs senior Favour Wanjoku cherishes memories with bright future

Of course Favour Wanjoku is disappointed she doesn’t get a final high school track season. The Rock Springs senior came out of this year’s indoor track championships with two more gold medals to add to her trophy case. All-class state records in the long jump and triple jump weren’t out of the question either. Then the season’s cancellation ended those hopes.
But she gets more track seasons ahead having signed to compete at the University of Nebraska. It’s the other stuff, the high school friendships and events that have been put on hold she’s especially bothered by. She and her friends had already bought their dresses and planned their evening for senior prom. They went the previous year and left with everlasting memories. Those memories may be all they have going forward.
“Knowing we may not get our senior prom has been tough,” she said. “It’s been pushed back and the possibility it could be canceled is upsetting.”
This is her life — but she’ll get through it. Throughout her years she’s impressed countless adults with her maturity and thoughtfulness. She’s been a friendly competitor toward teammates and rivals alike. She’s a driven young woman with high hopes and a motivational streak that left even her coaches in awe. Wanoku’s senior track season lasted for all of three weeks and she made the most out of each.
“She’s been an incredible leader for the small season that we’ve had,” Rock Springs track coach Casey Walker said. “We started practice and had about a week together before all this stuff hit. She’s been pretty amazing through that week and through what we’ve seen during the distancing.”
Throughout the hectic spring semester she’s still slated to graduate and bring her impressive high-school career to an unceremonious end. The exceptional athlete leaves a storied Tiger legacy behind that includes 17 podium finishes and eight gold medals across both indoor and outdoor track seasons. Without a senior year she finished less than 8 inches away from breaking the 4A long jump record and 7 inches away from breaking the all-class triple jump record. Based completely off her previous year-to-year progression, neither of those marks were unattainable.
Of course those accomplishments would have meant something to her. In the face of all that she once again turned her attention toward memories rather than the hypothetical prospects of uncertainty.
“I had a pretty good high school experience, honestly,” she said. “I was friends with lots of people, went to a lot of football and basketball games, went to a lot of sports and activities. I was involved in a lot of things. Those are great, positive memories.”
Another one of those memories came when she, at long last, visited coaches at Lincoln, Nebraska. They’d been persistent and persuasive in their recruiting and Wanjoku finally caved. Her parents also needed convincing, both to take the visit and then to sell the recruiting trip. She and her father drove to the campus together. He set the bar high and sat behind the steering wheel unimpressed.
They arrived in Lincoln and an hour later they’d both gotten swept off their feet.
“Once we got there the atmosphere and everything was amazing,” she said. “My dad was impressed and I was blown away by everything. Compared to the other visits, the others couldn’t stack up.”
Soon after she committed. She signed in December. Apart from the privilege of completing an indoor season, her life has been turned upside down since.
Wanjoku’s continued her guided high school workouts every day, added some core and abs stretches while running around the neighborhood. Apart from that she’s been focused on school. She stated her plan to pursue a nutritional health and exercise science major in college with the overall goal of seeking occupational therapy.
Hurdles in that plan can surely arise along the way and that’s fine. She’s been clearing those for years.
