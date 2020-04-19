Self-driven streak guides Meeteetse's Amanda Cooley to college track

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Snow batted at the windows as another spring snowstorm crept over rural Meeteetse. Amanda Cooley gazed at the elements before tying drawstrings on her sweatpants and crewneck track sweater.

The senior marched out the door, toward the makeshift thrower’s ring and toe board that her father constructed years ago. Her final season was lost — a casualty to the coronavirus pandemic — but all she wanted to do was to improve. That’s all it’s ever been about to her.

“I don’t need to beat anyone else, I just need to prove myself,” Cooley said. “It’s the want to be better, to be the best competitor I can be.”

That’s the sort of self-starter that Ty Myers has gotten to know. The Meeteetse track coach has watched her in three sports and teaches her in Advanced CAD, giving him plenty of opportunities to know the scrappy Longhorn. Not only has she continued her track training, she’s soldiered through 300 hours of recommended preparations for an upcoming CAD test she’s done while remotely learning every other class. None of that has been a problem for her. Myers, with a hearty chuckle, could brag about Cooley all day.