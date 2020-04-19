Self-driven streak guides Meeteetse's Amanda Cooley to college track

Snow batted at the windows as another spring snowstorm crept over rural Meeteetse. Amanda Cooley gazed at the elements before tying drawstrings on her sweatpants and crewneck track sweater.
The senior marched out the door, toward the makeshift thrower’s ring and toe board that her father constructed years ago. Her final season was lost — a casualty to the coronavirus pandemic — but all she wanted to do was to improve. That’s all it’s ever been about to her.
“I don’t need to beat anyone else, I just need to prove myself,” Cooley said. “It’s the want to be better, to be the best competitor I can be.”
That’s the sort of self-starter that Ty Myers has gotten to know. The Meeteetse track coach has watched her in three sports and teaches her in Advanced CAD, giving him plenty of opportunities to know the scrappy Longhorn. Not only has she continued her track training, she’s soldiered through 300 hours of recommended preparations for an upcoming CAD test she’s done while remotely learning every other class. None of that has been a problem for her. Myers, with a hearty chuckle, could brag about Cooley all day.
She entered the track season as Class 1A’s top thrower in both shot put and discus. Her love of throwing has given her the opportunity to sign with South Dakota School of Mines, a school she’d planned on attending anyway without the prospect of continuing her track career. Then that opportunity came, one not afforded to many Class 1A athletes. She’s taken solace in that while others’ athletic careers ended.
“I’m a very lucky senior and I have four more seasons after this,” Cooley said. “I’m trying to keep hopeful and thinking this is my college off-season.”
That’s an accomplishment, a benchmark, that’s come as part of her quest for improvement. She went to every summer track camp and eventually brought a shot put and discus home over the summer to train. Not many schools across Wyoming would be able to do that for a student. Myers knew he could trust this one because Cooley is different.
“She’s one of those that when she competes, it’s her in that ring and nothing else around her,” Myers said. “Those kids can shut everything out when they compete.”
At just 5-foot-3, Cooley is not built like the typical college athlete. That’s put her at a disadvantage. So too has being from a small school like Meeteetse. So she’s had to outwork others to prove herself.
Cooley approached the South Dakota School of Mines initially with hopes of being a mechanical engineer with specialization in design. After all, the school has a 98 percent placement rate and 73 percent of students gain summer internships. She filled out a recruiting form that she sent to the school’s track coaches.
Throws coach Daniel Haakenson looked at that form and watched Cooley in the ring.
“You’re shorter than the other girls,” he told her, “but you’re a hard worker and I see potential.”
That galvanized Cooley. She signed with the Rockers on Dec. 10. Even in the midst of basketball season, adjusting to the rigorous practices instilled by a new head coach, she visited the weight room for brief workouts between basketball practice and her drives home in the dark. Having that affirmation from a coach she’s admired made her work even harder.
She’s a whip-smart senior who’s taken online classes for both college and high school credit since her sophomore year. That’s eased her transition to online-only classes so she can help her younger sister with classes if necessary. She’s served as a leader to family and siblings alike.
Cooley has earned her academic success, which has come earnestly through hard work, just like her athletic success. And while her hopes of winning a state championship ended with the spring sports season, she gets another opportunity to throw because she did the work.
“For a while I didn’t actually think I’d get to go to college and throw,” she said, “then it all fell into place.”
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!