Sheridan graduate Kelly Moodry moves forward through track cancellation

Everything changed when that Friday the announcement came down. Kelly Moodry was with her Boise State teammates when news of the NCAA’s decision to cancel the spring sports season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic came down. They were all speechless.

That next morning her roommate, teammate Dafni Georgiou, jumped on a plane bound for her native Cyprus.

“Everything was happening super fast,” Moodry told the Star-Tribune recently.

The Boise State sophomore’s promising spring season had been canceled. Instead of continuing her forward momentum Moodry is spending the spring and summer doing individual training workouts suggested by her track coaches. Teams can’t hold mandatory practices or workouts for the rest of the academic year, per rules set by the NCAA’s decision.

In order to maintain some sense of normalcy through the situation she’s decided to stay in Boise, Idaho, throughout the spring and summer. She just got a job to support herself and possibly pay for a trip home sometime in the summer, depending on how the pandemic pans out. She’s also enjoyed the environment and her teammates at Boise. That and her “pre-college experience” at Sheridan helped prepare her for her current stage.