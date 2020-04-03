Sheridan graduate Kelly Moodry moves forward through track cancellation

Everything changed when that Friday the announcement came down. Kelly Moodry was with her Boise State teammates when news of the NCAA’s decision to cancel the spring sports season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic came down. They were all speechless.
That next morning her roommate, teammate Dafni Georgiou, jumped on a plane bound for her native Cyprus.
“Everything was happening super fast,” Moodry told the Star-Tribune recently.
The Boise State sophomore’s promising spring season had been canceled. Instead of continuing her forward momentum Moodry is spending the spring and summer doing individual training workouts suggested by her track coaches. Teams can’t hold mandatory practices or workouts for the rest of the academic year, per rules set by the NCAA’s decision.
In order to maintain some sense of normalcy through the situation she’s decided to stay in Boise, Idaho, throughout the spring and summer. She just got a job to support herself and possibly pay for a trip home sometime in the summer, depending on how the pandemic pans out. She’s also enjoyed the environment and her teammates at Boise. That and her “pre-college experience” at Sheridan helped prepare her for her current stage.
Moodry was already a four-time state track champion at Gillette in her first three years before her mother’s job moved the family to Sheridan. She was a one-year Bronc but made a significant impact nonetheless. While running for Sheridan she won the state championship in the indoor 800 and outdoor 200. There were no doubts she’d adapt in athletics. The other aspects of high school life, however, were more uncertain.
“It was kind of crazy moving to Sheridan my senior year because that’s the last year and you want to spend it with all the friends that you’ve made up until then,” she said. “But it made for a pretty good transition to college because it forces you to make new relationships while also staying in contact with the old ones.”
She burst onto the scene immediately at Boise State. The environment and competitive teammates helped her feel at home during the recruiting process — and they immediately paid dividends. She set two personal bests and spent her freshman year as an alternate on the Broncos’ distance medley relay team. She got called up to the team’s lineup just before the Mountain West Championships. Running on a stomach teeming with butterflies, Moodry completed her second leg and the Broncos won the conference championship. They also earned a spot in the NCAA Indoor Championships.
“That was a fun experience,” she said. “We’ve been a team the whole year but previously, I’d say we ran the relay maybe two times before nationals. Yeah, it was crazy.”
Moodry earned All-American honors as a freshman. That set a high bar for the following outdoor season, where Moodry made the 800-meter finals at the MW Championships. She’d proven herself as a freshman on one of the region’s best track teams. She transitioned into summer training and workouts, all while preparing for cross country camp in Macal, Idaho, for the fall.
Of course, her sophomore season left something to be desired. She once again ran the second leg of the Broncos’ distance medley relay in addition to the individual 400 during the indoor season. She finished 19th in the 400 and the Broncos finished fourth in the relay with Moodry running the anchor. That was the last weekend of her sophomore season.
The following weekend brought spring season’s end. Disappointed but not dejected, she decided to remain in Boise for workouts. For a small window every day she works out and in those moments it’s like nothing’s changed.
Nothing to do now but move forward. So she continually puts one foot in front of the other with all eyes toward a junior indoor season.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!