Southeast's Jordan Stoddard enjoys busy day at state track championships

Jordan Stoddard didn’t have much time to celebrate her victory in the Class 1A girls high jump Friday. Moments after winning the event with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches, the Southeast senior raced over to the starting line for the 200-meter prelims.

Turns out Stoddard’s day was just getting started. She also competed in the 100 prelims and the long jump at the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

“I haven’t had a day this busy in a while,” Stoddard said after accepting her gold medal for the high jump, “but this is what I’m here for, so I’m ready. If I was a freshman and this weekend was playing out the way it is I would be losing my mind … more than I already am.”

It’s hard to imagine Stoddard getting too rattled. After all, she has been finishing on the podium since her freshman year in both the indoor and outdoor track seasons.

She started her high school track career competing for Cheyenne Central during the indoor season because Southeast doesn’t have an indoor team. She placed seventh in the 200 and third in the 400 and also ran on Central’s runner-up 4x400 relay team.

Stoddard also gave a glimpse of what was to come in the high jump, winning the event with a mark of 5-04. She also won the event during the indoor season as a junior and senior while competing for Torrington. She finished three-for-three in her outdoor career — the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — in the event with her victory Friday.

Stoddard later won the long jump with a leap of 18-08.25 and will enter Saturday’s finals with the top times in both the 100 (13.36 seconds) and 200 (27.07). The South Dakota State signee heads into Saturday having collected nine gold medals and seven silver medals in her track career.

“It’s so crazy to think about,” she said, “but I’m so excited because I’m on to better things. I’ve got four more years of this.”

Stoddard plans to focus on high jump and long jump at SDSU. She only started competing in the long jump this year, but won state championships in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. After adding the long jump Stoddard decided to drop the 400, which she was happy to do, even though she won the event during the 2020 indoor season.

“It was one more jump to learn,” she said, “but I love jumping. And it meant I had one less running event.”

Stoddard will finish her prep career as one of the most-decorated student-athletes in Southeast history., even if some of her podium finishes came when she competed for Central or Torrington.

“It has been an adventure, that’s for sure,” Stoddard said. “Central was a whole different experience than Torrington, but I’m glad I got to experience them both.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.