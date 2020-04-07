Sydney Holiday's journey from Ten Sleep to nation's sprinting elite

Her next goal was to run an 11.15 in the 100 at the United States Outdoor Track and Field Championships and earning a spot at the Olympic Trials. She'd also navigate the recruiting process during that time. She'd hoped to trim her list to five schools after nationals. But now all those events have been canceled and her recruiting trips have been shut down.

It's been tough for Kent Holiday to watch his daughter's livelihood thrown into the unknown of the pandemic.

"It's been a rough couple weeks for her navigating all the changes she has had to face right at a time where six years of training and an unbelievable junior year was about to take her on a phenomenal ride for her senior season of high school track," he said. "But she is a competitor and she will come out the other side of this a lot faster and stronger both physically and mentally."

As Sydney re-prioritized, the U.S. Olympic Trials have taken the top spot. She's essentially going to take a gap year, completing her second year of Dugue's FK Elite training cycle in hopes of making the Olympic Trials for the delayed 2021 Olympics. She said she plans on taking recruiting trips along the way, all a byproduct of her improvement on the track.