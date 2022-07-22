Volleyball journey won't end with Saturday's all-star game for Natrona's Erin Weibel

Erin Weibel didn’t expect to be in this position.

Three years ago, Weibel was playing on Natrona County’s junior varsity volleyball team before breaking into the starting rotation as a junior. This past year the 5-foot-4 libero was named the Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year. Saturday, Weibel finishes her high school career at the Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star volleyball game.

“My freshman year I would have never expected to be here,” Weibel said after the North team’s practice Friday morning. “I was just one of those kids that was playing volleyball for fun and to stay active, but I never expected to become one of the all-stars.”

Weibel credits Natrona County head coach Adrian McNamee with helping her to realize her potential on the volleyball court.

“In my junior year Coach Mac came in and she really pushed me to become better as a person and as a volleyball player,” Weibel said. “She really changed my love for the game and my skill level went through the roof.”

McNamee, however, is quick to praise Weibel for putting in the extra work needed to reach her potential.

“It’s easy to push a kid that’s willing to work hard,” McNamee offered. “Every day, Erin is one of the first ones done on any kind of conditioning that we have. She’s just a work horse. She just has an internal drive and you just have to push her a little bit and she takes it and runs with it.”

Weibel had 462 digs and 21 aces this past season to help lead the Fillies to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament. She’ll represent Natrona County one more time Saturday at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym before continuing her athletic and academic careers at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

“Erin just needed a little bit of confidence at the beginning and after that she flourished,” McNamee said. “She is one of these kids that you can have a frank conversation with and tell her what you need and she’s going to take it on the court and do what she can with it. You can have a dialog with her and she’s really receptive.”

Although Weibel had other college offers, the decision to attend BHSU was an easy one. Her grandparents, Ferne and the late Patrick Freiberg, both attended BHSU, where Patrick played on the football team.

In addition to playing volleyball for the Yellow Jackets, Weibel also will pole vault and tripe jump during the outdoor track and field season. She earned all-state honors in both events during her NC career.

“It’s always been part of our family’s history,” she admitted. “So to carry on that legacy is awesome. And the fact that Black Hills State wanted me for both volleyball and track really bumped them up on my list.”