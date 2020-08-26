2020 Wyoming prep volleyball preview

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the most part, the Wyoming high school volleyball landscape has had a familiar look to it the past few years.

In Class 4A, Kelly Walsh (2017-19) and Cheyenne East (2014-16) have won the past six state championships. Class 2A has seen either Sundance (2017, ‘19) or Wright (2018, 2014-16) take home gold the past six years. And in 1A, Cokeville has won three in a row and seven of the past nine. Class 3A is the outlier, with Rawlins’ title last year marking the eighth year in a row the classification didn’t have a repeat champ.

If ever there was going to be a year in which the script might be flipped, 2020 seems as good a bet as any. Teams and fans are going to have to get used to not having any multi-team invitationals this year, which means the state tournament (Nov. 4-7 at the Casper Events Center) will be a four-day affair, with each classification starting and finishing on the same day.

Here’s a quick look at each of the classifications ahead of the season tipping off across the state this weekend.

Class 4A

Three-time defending state champ Kelly Walsh has to replace seven seniors and three all-state selections off last year’s team, but opponents should know by now to never underestimate the Trojans.