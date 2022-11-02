2022 state volleyball: Class 1A preview

DEFENDING CHAMP: Kaycee

TEAMS TO BEAT: Southeast, Riverside

The East Regional champion Cyclones (25-5) are 24-1 in their last 25 matches, are undefeated against 1A competition and have swept their last six matches. ... The West Regional champion Rebels (30-6) are 29-1 in their last 30 matches, are undefeated against 1A competition and finished third in 2A last year.

IN THE MIX: Kaycee, Hulett, Cokeville

The defending state champion Lady Bucs swept their way to victory in five of their last six matches, with the only loss coming to Southeast in the East Regional semifinals. ... The Red Devils (21-4) have won 12 of their last 14 matches, with the only losses coming to Southeast. ... The Panthers (22-14) were undefeated against 1A opponents until losing to Riverside in the West Regional championship match.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 2W Cokeville vs 3E Kaycee, 6 p.m.

Kaycee defeated Cokeville 3-1 in last year's state championship match to end the Panthers' four-year reign atop 1A. The victory also was the Lady Bucs' first over Cokeville at state since the 2010 championship match.