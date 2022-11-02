2022 state volleyball: Class 2A preview

The Rams (28-8) are undefeated against 2A competition and also went 5-4 against 4A teams during the regular season. ... Big Horn also has three returning all-state selections in junior Saydee Zimmer and Emma Prior and sophomore Emmie Mullinax.

The Grizzlies (10-7-1) have had an up-and-down season, but are hoping to ride the momentum from winning the West Regional last weekend. ... After going 1-5 at the Twin Cities Invite in Nebraska (Sept. 30-Oct. 1), the Broncs rebounded to win seven consecutive matches against 2A competition before losing to Big Horn in the East Regional championship match. ... The Panthers (18-16), who are here for the first time since a third-place finish in 2019, have won 12 of their last 16 matches.