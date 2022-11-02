 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 state volleyball: Class 2A preview

Casper Volleyball Invitational

Big Horn's Emme Mulinax hits the ball during the Rams' match against Laramie at the Casper Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 23 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

DEFENDING CHAMP: Big Horn

TEAM TO BEAT: Big Horn

The Rams (28-8) are undefeated against 2A competition and also went 5-4 against 4A teams during the regular season. ... Big Horn also has three returning all-state selections in junior Saydee Zimmer and Emma Prior and sophomore Emmie Mullinax.

IN THE MIX: Rocky Mountain, Burns, Wright

The Grizzlies (10-7-1) have had an up-and-down season, but are hoping to ride the momentum from winning the West Regional last weekend. ... After going 1-5 at the Twin Cities Invite in Nebraska  (Sept. 30-Oct. 1), the Broncs rebounded to win seven consecutive matches against 2A competition before losing to Big Horn in the East Regional championship match. ... The Panthers (18-16), who are here for the first time since a third-place finish in 2019, have won 12 of their last 16 matches.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 2W Shoshoni vs 3E Wright, 6 p.m.

The Wranglers (16-16) are 10-4 in their last 14 matches, but will have to be on top of their game to take down the Panthers and advance to the semifinals.

