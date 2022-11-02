2022 state volleyball: Class 3A preview

DEFENDING CHAMP: Lyman
TEAM TO BEAT: Mountain View
The only in-state losses for the Buffalos (32-4-1) were to rival Lyman, which they defeated 3-1 to win the West Regional championship. Mountain View enters state having won 12 consecutive matches and 19 of its last 20.
IN THE MIX: Lyman, Wheatland, Powell, Douglas
The defending state champ Eagles (25-5-1) are 9-2 in their last 11 matches, with both losses coming to Mountain View. ... The East Regional champion Bulldogs (25-8) have won 17 consecutive matches against 3A competition. ... The Panthers (22-9-1) have won 13 matches in a row against 3A teams not named Lyman or Mountain View. ... The Bearcats (22-14) lost all three matches to Wheatland this year, but were 14-3 against all other 3A teams.
BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 2E Douglas vs 3W Powell, 4:30 p.m.
When the Bearcats and Panthers tangled on Sept. 10 at the Rawlins Invitational, Douglas used a balanced attack to rally for a 2-1 (12-21, 21-13, 18-16) victory.