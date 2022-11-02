2022 state volleyball: Class 3A preview

The only in-state losses for the Buffalos (32-4-1) were to rival Lyman, which they defeated 3-1 to win the West Regional championship. Mountain View enters state having won 12 consecutive matches and 19 of its last 20.

The defending state champ Eagles (25-5-1) are 9-2 in their last 11 matches, with both losses coming to Mountain View. ... The East Regional champion Bulldogs (25-8) have won 17 consecutive matches against 3A competition. ... The Panthers (22-9-1) have won 13 matches in a row against 3A teams not named Lyman or Mountain View. ... The Bearcats (22-14) lost all three matches to Wheatland this year, but were 14-3 against all other 3A teams.