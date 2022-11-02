 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 state volleyball: Class 3A preview

3a State Championship

Mountain View's Kate Walker spikes the ball against Worland in the Class 3A state championship game on Nov. 6, 2020 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

DEFENDING CHAMP: Lyman

TEAM TO BEAT: Mountain View

The only in-state losses for the Buffalos (32-4-1) were to rival Lyman, which they defeated 3-1 to win the West Regional championship. Mountain View enters state having won 12 consecutive matches and 19 of its last 20.

IN THE MIX: Lyman, Wheatland, Powell, Douglas

The defending state champ Eagles (25-5-1) are 9-2 in their last 11 matches, with both losses coming to Mountain View. ... The East Regional champion Bulldogs (25-8) have won 17 consecutive matches against 3A competition. ... The Panthers (22-9-1) have won 13 matches in a row against 3A teams not named Lyman or Mountain View. ... The Bearcats (22-14) lost all three matches to Wheatland this year, but were 14-3 against all other 3A teams.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 2E Douglas vs 3W Powell, 4:30 p.m.

When the Bearcats and Panthers tangled on Sept. 10 at the Rawlins Invitational, Douglas used a balanced attack to rally for a 2-1 (12-21, 21-13, 18-16) victory.

