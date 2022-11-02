2022 state volleyball: Class 4A preview

DEFENDING CHAMP: Laramie

TEAM TO BEAT: Kelly Walsh

After losing to Laramie in the championship match the past two years the Trojans (31-1) are the favorites to finish atop the podium. KW's only defeat this season was to rival Natrona County in the VolleyBowl on Oct. 18 when senior setter CJ Eskew was sidelined with a concussion.

IN THE MIX: Cody, Cheyenne East, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Laramie.

All five teams might be fighting for silver if KW is at full strength, but each one is dangerous. ... The only losses for Cody (23-3) this season are to Kelly Walsh. ... The T-Birds (21-11) have a championship pedigree and won the East Regional meet last weekend. ... NC (23-10) has defeated every team in the field but Cody, which it didn't play in the regular season. ... The Bolts (34-5) had won 17 of 18 matches before a surprising fourth-place finish at the East Regional. ... The Plainsmen (24-7) are still the two-time defending state champs.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 1W Kelly Walsh vs 4E Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.

This was looking like it had the potential of being the championship match until the Bolts lost to East and NC at regionals. But 6-foot-2 senior hitter Joelie Spelts has the power to give Thunder Basin a chance to pull off an upset.