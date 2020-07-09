Adrian McNamee takes over as Natrona County volleyball coach

“I’m excited because you look at the walls in the gym and there is just years of tradition.”

McNamee is part of that tradition. She played on the Fillies’ back-to-back state championship teams in both volleyball (1998-99) and basketball (1999-2000).

“I was an underclassmen on those teams so my contributions probably weren’t as great as that of some other players,” McNamee said. “But I was definitely a part of those teams and of that culture.

“So I know first-hand what it’s like to walk into the gym with your head held high,” she added. “I know what it’s like to have that pride swelling up inside you because you’re wearing orange and black. I just want that to be passed down to the next generation of kids.”

Natrona County has won six state championships, with the last one coming in 2013. In the three years following that 2013 title the Fillies finished third, third and fourth. Since then, however, NC has won just one state tournament match and last year failed to qualify for the state culminating event for the first time since 2011.