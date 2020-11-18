 Skip to main content
AVCA names Kelly Walsh volleyball coach Jeff Barkell as regional coach of the year
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Kelly Walsh

Kelly Walsh volleyball coach Jeff Barkell on Wednesday was named a Region 8 Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Barkell led the Trojans to an 18-7 record and a runner-up finish at the Class 4A state tournament this season despite not having a senior on the roster.

The longtime coach has guided Kelly Walsh to eight state championships (2001-02, '05, '08, '10, 2017-29) and eight runner-up finishes during his tenure.

Barkell was one of four recipients from Region 8 and one of 40 coaches nationally recognized by the AVCA for their accomplishments.

