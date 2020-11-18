AVCA names Kelly Walsh volleyball coach Jeff Barkell as regional coach of the year

Kelly Walsh volleyball coach Jeff Barkell on Wednesday was named a Region 8 Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Barkell led the Trojans to an 18-7 record and a runner-up finish at the Class 4A state tournament this season despite not having a senior on the roster.

The longtime coach has guided Kelly Walsh to eight state championships (2001-02, '05, '08, '10, 2017-29) and eight runner-up finishes during his tenure.

Barkell was one of four recipients from Region 8 and one of 40 coaches nationally recognized by the AVCA for their accomplishments.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.