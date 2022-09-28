Battle of the unbeatens when Kelly Walsh volleyball hosts Cody on Thursday

The Kelly Walsh volleyball team has responded to every challenge so far this season. The Trojans (21-0) have lost just two sets and are coming off an impressive showing at this past weekend's Casper Invitational at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Thursday's match against Cody, though, might be KW's toughest challenge to date.

The Fillies (15-0) also are undefeated and have lost just one set.

"It should be a really fun match," KW head coach Jeff Barkell said at practice Tuesday. "They are an awfully good team and they’ve got some good players.

"We tried to watch film on them, but it’s just so hard when they play other teams because other teams aren’t like us."

The senior-laden Trojans have been on a mission all season after losing to Laramie in the state championship match each of the last two years.

Outside hitters Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby combine to average 7.3 kills and 6.1 digs per set, middle hitters Aubre Browning and Mia Cardenas have combined for 46 blocks and setter C.J. Eskew averages 9.0 assists per set. Wisdom Szymczak (2.0 kills per set) and junior libero Makenna Lorenzen (2.4 digs per set) round out the Trojans' rotation.

Kelly Walsh had won 40 consecutive sets since a 2-1 victory against Gillette on Aug. 27 when they faced Thunder Basin in the gold bracket title game of the Casper Invitational. The Trojans won the first set 25-20 before losing 28-26 in the second set. They battled back to take the third set 15-7.

"We had some situations (over the weekend) where we could have given up and taken a loss or we could have given up big runs," Barkell said. "Some teams fold in those situations and I was proud of the way our kids fought to come back and put themselves in a position to win and be successful. To see that mindset switch in the middle of a game is fun."

The Fillies, whose only blemish this season was in a 3-1 victory over Star Valley on Sept. 16, counters with an equally strong attack.

Senior Kennedi Niemann leads the team in kills (3.9 kps), junior Ada Nelson has 64 blocks on the season, senior Victory Buck averages a team-best 2.9 digs per set and junior setter Molly Hays averages 9.2 assists per set.

Cody also has depth with seniors Reece Niemann (34 blocks) and Ava Meier (27 blocks) and junior Kenzie Ratcliff (2.6 kps).

"We're so excited," Milby said of facing the Fillies. "We have heard so many great things about them so we've been working really hard in practice to get ready for them."