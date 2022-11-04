Burns volleyball reaches semifinals for first time in 29 years

Burns doesn't have a history of success at the state volleyball tournament. In fact, the Broncs don't have much history at all at the state-culminating event.

This year's team is hoping to change that. Thursday, Burns overcame a sluggish start for a 3-1 victory (30-28, 26-28, 25-16, 25-17) over Greybull in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championships to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1993.

"We didn’t play very well," head coach Anndee McKinney said, "but we just had to make it through it to get to the next round."

Emma Norris, the only senior on the roster, wasn't about to let the Broncs lose. The 6-foot outside hitter finished with a season-high 26 kills and 24 digs.

"Emma really stepped up and came through in a big way for us," McKinney said. "She did it tonight … she got us through."

Burns (23-13-2), which faced Tongue River in the semifinals on Friday, finished fourth in Class 3A last season to take home some hardware for the first time since finishing fourth in 2A in 1993. The Broncs went 1-2 at the state tournament in 2014, which ended a 21-year drought of not qualifying for state.

"It’s a really cool experience," Norris said of playing on the big stage. "Last year we made it to state and it was a big deal just because we were happy to be here. This year we know we have the opportunity to do something big so it’s really cool to be a part of that."

Both McKinney and Norris believe that nerves played a factor in the Broncs' slow start Thursday.

"Most of these kids had never played on this floor before so they were a little nervous," McKinney offered.

Added Norris: "We prepared for this all week, but when we got here just the lights and the sound kind of overwhelmed us. We just had to get past that in the first couple of sets and then really move on and play our game."

While Norris did the most damage against the Buffaloes, she did get help from her junior teammates. Savannah Kirkbride had 12 kills and 18 digs, Brooke Hansen added 11 kills and 21 digs, Madi Foley had 17 digs and setter Tehya Gallegos finished with 39 assists.

With the quarterfinal win out of the way, McKinney was hoping the Broncs could relax and be ready for Tongue River. Burns defeated the Eagles 3-1 last week at the East Regional on its way to a second-place finish.

"Our goal all year has been making it to the championship," she said. "We’ve been working since December of last year to get there."

Burns is one step closer after Thursday, much to the relief of McKinney and to the delight of a boisterous group of Broncs supporters that filled up their section of the Ford Wyoming Center.

"It’s awesome that we have our fans behind us," Norris said. "They have been behind us all season and they’ve never stopped cheering."