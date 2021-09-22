Casper Volleyball Invite highlights local events for Kelly Walsh, Natrona County

Prep golf's abbreviated season came to an end last weekend, but the remaining five fall sports will all be in action this weekend, highlighted by the state tennis tournament in action. Play got underway Thursday and continues through Saturday in Gillette.

Locally, some of the state's best Class 4A volleyball teams come to town for the annual Casper Invite. Along with both Kelly Walsh (10-2) and Natrona County (10-5 heading into Thursday night's home match against Rock Springs), the field includes defending state champion Laramie, Cheyenne East and Evanston.

Laramie is undefeated on the season (13-0) and has won 37 consecutive matches dating back to last season. Both KW and NC are 0-2 against the Plainsmen on the season.

Pool play begins Friday morning at the Ford Wyoming Center, with bracket play scheduled for Saturday.

Also on Friday, the Kelly Walsh girls swimming team hosts the KW Quad with Natrona County, Laramie and Jackson also competing.

The Glen Legler Memorial cross country meet will be held Friday at the Paradise Valley Country Club. KW and NC are expected to be joined by Glenrock, Douglas and Torrington on the course.

On the gridiron, Kelly Walsh hosts Laramie while Natrona County visits Rock Springs.

