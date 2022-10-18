 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Former Laramie standout Alexis Stucky earns SEC volleyball Player of Week honors

Volleyball

Laramie's Alexis Stucky goes up for a kill during the Plainsmen's quarterfinal match against Cody at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Nov. 4, 2021 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Former Laramie High volleyball standout Alexis Stucky continues to excel at the collegiate level. On Monday, the University of Florida freshman setter was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and the Setter of the Week.

The 6-foot-2 Stucky averaged 13.3 assists per set in helping lead the 13th-ranked Gators to back-to-back sweeps of Mississippi State over the weekend. It was the second time this season Stucky received SEC player of the week honors and the third time she was honored as the conference's freshman of the week.

For the season, Stucky is averaging 10.4 assists per set. She also is second on the team with 119 digs and fourth with 19 aces.

The two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year was a four-time Class 4A all-state selection and led the Plainsmen to back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior.

Alexis Stucky 2022 headshot

Stucky
