Former Laramie standout Alexis Stucky earns SEC volleyball Player of Week honors

Former Laramie High volleyball standout Alexis Stucky continues to excel at the collegiate level. On Monday, the University of Florida freshman setter was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and the Setter of the Week.

The 6-foot-2 Stucky averaged 13.3 assists per set in helping lead the 13th-ranked Gators to back-to-back sweeps of Mississippi State over the weekend. It was the second time this season Stucky received SEC player of the week honors and the third time she was honored as the conference's freshman of the week.

For the season, Stucky is averaging 10.4 assists per set. She also is second on the team with 119 digs and fourth with 19 aces.

The two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year was a four-time Class 4A all-state selection and led the Plainsmen to back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior.