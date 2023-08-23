The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County volleyball teams are undergoing a youth movement this season.

KW returns just one starter from its state championship team; NC will likely have just two senior starters.

“It should be an interesting, fun year,” Kelly Walsh head coach Jeff Barkell said. “I’m excited about it.

“We’ve got kids who have put in the time but maybe haven’t played varsity and we’ve got some up-and-coming kids. It’s a great combination.”

Both teams open their season this weekend at the Cheyenne Invitational. KW faces Laramie and Cheyenne South on Friday; and Gillette, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central on Saturday. The Fillies take on Gillette and Thunder Basin on Friday; and Green River, Laramie and Riverton on Saturday.

Kelly Walsh

The Trojans (31-1) have to replace a majority of their rotation players from last year’s team that ended two years of frustration in the state championship match with a sweep of Cody in the title match.

Even though senior libero Makenna Lorenzen is the only returning starter, KW still has a load of talent in senior Maddy Bullard, juniors Kendal Allaire and Jordan Kroeger, sophomore Noa Hodgin and freshmen Gia Ireland and Lilly Hudson.

“We’re young and hungry,” Barkell said. “And I’m loving our energy, our effort and our efficiency. But we need to play some games to really see where we are. It’s a long season, but I expect us to be in the mix.

“This weekend is a good starting point for us to see some competition,” he added. “I’m excited to see if we can play with energy and I hope we can fly around on defense.”

Natrona County

Even though the Fillies have to replace a lot of their big hitters at the net, they do return four players who were in the rotation last year in seniors Jade Sims and Aubry Hurst and juniors Cami Costello and Brynn Sybrant.

“Were young, there’s no doubt about that,” head coach Adrian McNamee said. “But every time we’ve asked for more work, harder effort, those intangibles, they’ve brought it. So we might take some lumps early in the season because of the experience part, but I think we’re just going to get better every week because they’re willing to put in the work and the effort.”

The four returnees have been leading that charge.

Sims, who was was thrust into the role of libero early last season, admits that she is more relaxed at the position.

“I definitely feel more comfortable and I feel like there’s not as much pressure,” she said.

Hurst is expected to step in full time at setter after gaining varsity experience last season. And Costello on the outside and Sybrant in the middle provide NC with some experience at the net

“Brynn has a physicality that not a lot of girls have and she brings some intensity,” McNamee said, adding that Sybrant isn’t afraid to get on teammates in practice. “And Cami doesn’t talk a lot but she leads by action.”

McNamee knows it’s going to take a group effort to fill in the gaps left by last year’s seniors. She also believes the Fillies have the pieces to make some noise during the season and at the state tournament.

“We graduated some big guns, but I think we have a closer unit,” she noted. “And if you have a team you can put banners on the wall. They’re there, but we want them to get to the next level.”

Sims agrees with her coach’s assessment.

“I think we have the mindset to put the grind in because we don’t have those big hitters,” she said. “We’re going to have to be scrappy.”

Heading into the opening weekend, the Fillies won’t base their success on wins and losses.

“I would like to see somewhat of a starting lineup by the end of the weekend,” McNamee admitted. “Win or lose, if we can see effort without having to grab it from them I’m going to be really pleased.”

