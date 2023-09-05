Tuesday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23)
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast 3, Guernsey 0 (25-15, 25-6, 25-19)
Inter-class
Cokeville 3, Pinedale 0 (25-22, 25,16, 25-17)
Laramie 3, Rawlins 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-10)
Wheatland 3, Cheyenne South 0 (25-6, 25-6, 25-14)
Interstate
Cheyenne East 3, Scottsbluff, Neb. 1 (15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16)
Thursday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County
Green River at Rock Springs
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lusk
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Snake River
Inter-class
Lander at Riverton
Buffalo JV at Arvada-Clearmont
Cody JV at Meeteetse
Interstate
Cheyenne Central at Scottsbluff, Neb.
Cheyenne South at Loveland, Colo.
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County at Sheridan
Class 4A
Green River at Cheyenne East
Class 1A Northwest
Fort Washakie at Dubois
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Rock River
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment
Friday-Saturday
Rawlins Invite
WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Wheatland, Douglas, Torrington, Lander, Mountain View, Pinedale, Lyman, Buffalo, Newcastle, Moorcroft, Glenrock, Worland, Powell, Lovell, Thermopolis
Star Valley Invite
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Star Valley, Cokeville, Kemmerer, Thunder Basin, Evanston, Gillette, Jackson, Wind River
Big Horn Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Tongue River, Riverside, Shoshoni, Wright, Greybull, Sundance, Kaycee, Big Piney, Pine Bluffs, Upton, Burns, Burlington, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Rocky Mountain, Lusk
Saturday
Class 4A
Cody at Sheridan
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Hanna
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Saratoga
Farson at Encampment
Inter-class
Dubois at Wyoming Indian