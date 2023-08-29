Tuesday
Class 2A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie 3, Lusk 0
Inter-class
Lander 3, Jackson 2 (21-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 15-6)
Interstate
Encampment 3, North Park, Colo. 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-20)
Thursday
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Fort Washakie
Interstate
People are also reading…
Sioux County, Neb. at Guernsey
Crawford, Neb. at Lusk
Friday
Class 3A
Rawlins at Torrington
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Upton
Hulett at Kaycee
Interstate
Yuma, Colo. at Pine Bluffs
Friday-Saturday
Cody Border Wars
(Wyoming-Montana)
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cody, Powell, Worland, Lander, Lovell, Riverside, Thermopolis.
Evanston Border Wars
(Wyoming-Utah)
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Evanston, Lyman, Mountain View, Cokeville, Cheyenne East, Star Valley, Pinedale, Kemmerer, Rock Springs, Cheyenne South, Jackson, Green River.
Gillette Invite
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Wheatland, Buffalo, Sundance, Sheridan, Big Horn, Newcastle, Wright, Moorcroft, Riverton, Burns, Douglas, Glenrock.
Wind River/Wyoming Indian Tournament
at Pavilion/Ethete
WHO'S HERE: Wind River, Wyoming Indian, Greybull, Tongue River, Saratoga, Dubois, Hanna, Fort Washakie, Farson, Snake River, Rocky Mountain.
Saturday
Class 1A
Southeast at Kaycee
Rock River at Midwest
Rock River vs Arvada-Clearmont