Thursday
Inter-class
Rocky Mountain at Thermopolis
Interstate
Rich, Utah at Kemmerer
Friday
Interstate
Snake River at Hayden, Colo.
Friday-Saturday
Cheyenne Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Rock Springs, Green River, Rawlins, Riverton.
Cokeville Invite
WHO'S HERE: Cokeville, Riverside, Lyman, Star Valley, Evanston, Kemmerer, Mountain View, Rich (Utah), Bear Lake (Idaho), Grace (Idaho), Preston (Idaho), West Side (Idaho).
Dogger Invitational
at Lingle
WHO'S HERE: Lingle-Fort Laramie, Upton, Lusk, Sundance, Pine Bluffs, Kaycee, Rock River, Hulett
Bearcat Invitational
at Douglas
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Southeast, Torrington, Wright, Glenrock, Wheatland, Moorcroft, Alliance (Neb.)
Lander Invite
WHO'S HERE: Lander, Powell, Pinedale, Cody, Sheridan, Shoshoni, Big Piney, Wind River, Wyoming Indian.
North Big Horn County Tournament
at Cowley/Lovell
WHO'S HERE: Rocky Mountain, Lovell, Greybull, Meeteetse, Dubois, Worland, Burlington, Tongue River
Saturday
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont
Interstate
Guernsey at Banner County, Neb.
Rangely, Colo. at Snake River