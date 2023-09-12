Tuesday
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Evanston
Inter-class
Big Piney at Pinedale
Upton at Sundance
Fort Washakie at Wyoming Indian sophs
Wednesday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South
Interstate
Jackson at Teron, Idaho
Thursday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette at Natrona County
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne East
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Thermopolis
Class 3A Southeast
Douglas at Torrington
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Lander
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Burlington
Inter-class
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Interstate
Lusk at Sioux County, Neb.
Mitchell, Neb. at Pine Bluffs
Lyman at Rich, Utah
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Sheridan
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Laramie
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Green River
Riverton at Jackson
Cody at Star Valley
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo at Moorcroft
Glenrock at Newcastle
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lovell
Thermopolis at Powell
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Wheatland
Douglas at Rawlins
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Big Horn
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni at Wind River
Greybull at Rocky Mountain
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Burns
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Kemmerer
Wyoming Indian at Big Piney
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Hulett
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Duois
Burlington at Riverside
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Cokeville
Class 1A
Saratoga at Rock River
Inter-class
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County at Thunder Basin
Sheridan at Gillette
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Evanston
Cody at Jackson
Riverton at Star Valley
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Buffalo
Glenrock at Moorcroft
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Worland
Class 3A Southeat
Rawlins at Wheatland
Class 3A Southwest
Lander at Mountain View
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Sundance
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Wind River
Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni
Class 2A Southeast
Burns at Pine Bluffs
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Big Piney
Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Kaycee
Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Fort Washakie
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Southeast
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Cokeville
Encampment at Saratoga
Class 1A
Midwest at Guernsey
Inter-class
Thermopolis at Big Horn