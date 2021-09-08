Kelly Walsh, Natrona County brace for first volleyball meeting of season

Kelly Walsh, which returns every player from last year’s state runner-up team, has impressed head coach Jeff Barkell with its play through the first two weeks.

“Our girls fight like crazy and they really compete hard,” he said. “They really like to battle. They want to fight hard and play against good competition. We’re just trying to learn and grow and I think everybody is doing exactly what we want them to do.”

Both coaches know there’s still a lot of matches to play before the state tournament begins Nov. 4, but that doesn’t diminish the excitement that always surrounds the crosstown rivalry.

“It’s a non-conference game,” McNamee said, “but it is a Kelly game. This will get us ready for conference games and it will get us ready for home crowds. We’ll be ready for everything the rest of the year throws at us after Thursday.”

Barkell added that while the Trojans aren’t in mid-season form, they are ready for Thursday.

“We’re as ready as we’re going to be at this time of the year,” he said. “We’re by far not a finished product at this point. They love to play in those types of games where the competition is good and the pressure is on. The girls are excited about it, for sure.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.