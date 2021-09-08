Kelly Walsh, Natrona County brace for first volleyball meeting of season

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County volleyball teams spent the first two weeks of the season seeing how they stacked up against teams from around the state at invites in Cheyenne and Gillette. Now the Trojans and Fillies get a chance to face off against each other.
Kelly Walsh (9-2) plays at Natrona County (8-4) on Thursday. The opening serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Jerry Dalton Gym.
The Trojans are coming off a second-place finish at the Gillette Invitational. They were 5-0 before a 2-0 loss to undefeated Laramie in the championship match. The defending state champion Plainsmen are the only team this season to defeat Kelly Walsh.
The Fillies finished fifth, defeating Gillette and Thunder Basin after losing to Laramie to open the medal round.
“I’ve been impressed with our progress,” NC head coach Adrian McNamee said. “There was movement in the right direction from week one to week two.
“Our defense is starting to figure out the flow of the game, our front row is stronger and we had better set selection from our setters. We improved on some things that we set as goals for the week.”
The Fillies will be looking to snap an eight-match losing streak to the Trojans, which swept NC in their first match last season before hanging on for a 3-2 victory in the VolleyBowl.
Kelly Walsh, which returns every player from last year’s state runner-up team, has impressed head coach Jeff Barkell with its play through the first two weeks.
“Our girls fight like crazy and they really compete hard,” he said. “They really like to battle. They want to fight hard and play against good competition. We’re just trying to learn and grow and I think everybody is doing exactly what we want them to do.”
Both coaches know there’s still a lot of matches to play before the state tournament begins Nov. 4, but that doesn’t diminish the excitement that always surrounds the crosstown rivalry.
“It’s a non-conference game,” McNamee said, “but it is a Kelly game. This will get us ready for conference games and it will get us ready for home crowds. We’ll be ready for everything the rest of the year throws at us after Thursday.”
Barkell added that while the Trojans aren’t in mid-season form, they are ready for Thursday.
“We’re as ready as we’re going to be at this time of the year,” he said. “We’re by far not a finished product at this point. They love to play in those types of games where the competition is good and the pressure is on. The girls are excited about it, for sure.”
