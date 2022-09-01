Kelly Walsh, Natrona County look to continue strong starts at Gillette Invite

The Kelly Walsh volleyball team came into the 2022 season as one of the favorites to win the Class 4A state title after losing to Laramie in the championship match the past two years.

Last weekend the Trojans showed why. Kelly Walsh dropped only one set -- in a 2-1 victory over Gillette -- and finished 5-0 at the Cheyenne Invite.

"I think we're a little further along than where I thought we would be," KW head coach Jeff Barkell admitted. "We showed a lot of resiliency, but that's what you should expect from a senior-laden team."

Two-time returning all-state selections Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby averaged 4.0 and 3.8 kills per set, respectively, in the five matches to lead the attack, with fellow senior Wisdom Szymczak averaging 2.1 kills per set. In addition, Aubre Browning and Mia Cardenas combined for 16 blocks and C.J. Eskew averaged 10.5 assists per set.

The Trojans opened the weekend with a tough 2-0 victory over Laramie in which the Plainsmen led 17-3 in the second set before KW rallied for a 27-25 win.

"I was really impressed with out willingness to fight back," Barkell said.

Kelly Walsh will be on the road again this weekend at the Gillette Invite. The Trojans will play Rapid City (South Dakota) Central, Laramie and Class 3A Douglas in Friday's poll play ahead of Saturday's medal round.

Despite the perfect start to the season, Barkell knows his team still has work to do.

"We're expecting to play with more discipline defensively," he said. "There were times last week where I thought we were standing around and almost playing on top of each other."

Natrona County also enjoyed a solid start to the season, going 5-1 last week in Cheyenne. The Fillies earned impressive 2-1 victories against Laramie, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central while sweeping Gillette and Cheyenne South. Their only loss was a 2-0 defeat to Thunder Basin, which went undefeated.

"We played a couple different rotations and I was impressed with our ability to adjust to different lineups," NC head coach Adrian McNamee said. "I thought we showed a lot of flexibility."

McNamee added that the Fillies' search for the "right lineup" will continue early in the season.

"The fact that we haven't settled on a lineup yet, but we were still able to go 5-1 gives me confidence," she said. "I liked the way we competed because we proved we didn't have to be perfect to win."

Friday in Gillette, the Fillies will face 2A Big Horn and Glenrock and Spearfish, South Dakota, in pool play.

"Our focus this weekend will be on what can we do to improve," McNamee said. "And I like playing these teams that aren't 4A because we don't focus solely on winning the match, we can work on improving our game and getting better."