Kelly Walsh, Natrona County set to square off in annual VolleyBowl

“I don’t think we have to play perfect against them,” she said, “but we have to play really well. I think we have to realize that we’re going to make mistakes, but be ready to move on to the next point. Whatever team is the one that can play in the moment is the one that’s going to win (Tuesday) night.”

In recent years that team has been Kelly Walsh, which swept Natrona County back on Sept. 9. This year’s Trojan roster is filled with seniors and juniors who started on last year’s state runner-up team, and have continued to progress as the season has continued.

Returning all-state junior hitters Abi Milby and Peyton Carruth have received plenty of help at the net from senior Paighten Dedic, Shelby Ramage and Logann Alvar. Add senior libero Bailey Owen and junior setter C.J. Eskew to the mix and the Trojans present numerous problems.

“We knew what we had with Peyton and Abi and we knew Dedic was going to do some good things,” Barkell explained. “Shelby has really played well and Logann has taken her game and her leadership to a whole new level. And C.J. has really grown up and become a leader, more than what some people thought she would do.