Kelly Walsh, Natrona County set to square off in annual VolleyBowl

Kelly Walsh and Natrona County both head into Tuesday’s VolleyBowl at the top of their games.
The Trojans (25-2, 4-0 Class 4A Northeast) have won 15 consecutive matches, including a 3-1 victory Thursday over defending state champion Laramie.
“I feel like we did grow quite a bit, just emotionally and stability wise, in that game,” KW head coach Jeff Barkell said. “They just kept fighting and decided that even if they weren’t going to win they were going to compete. When it got tight we just stayed in the fight and didn’t let up. We showed that regardless of what’s happening we can stay in the fight until the end.”
The Fillies (18-9, 5-0 4A Northwest), meanwhile, dropped the first two sets to Cody last week before rallying for a 3-2 victory ahead of a 3-0 sweep of Riverton to secure the NW No. 1 seed.
“Playing in Cody’s gym always brings a really fun environment,” NC head coach Adrian McNamee said. “I told the girls after the game, ‘That was the definition of perseverance.’ To come back and fight for every point was just amazing to see and showed a lot of resilience.”
McNamee knows the Fillies will have their work cut out in trying to defeat the Trojans, who have won the last four VolleyBowls and 10 consecutive matches between the crosstown rivals.
“I don’t think we have to play perfect against them,” she said, “but we have to play really well. I think we have to realize that we’re going to make mistakes, but be ready to move on to the next point. Whatever team is the one that can play in the moment is the one that’s going to win (Tuesday) night.”
In recent years that team has been Kelly Walsh, which swept Natrona County back on Sept. 9. This year’s Trojan roster is filled with seniors and juniors who started on last year’s state runner-up team, and have continued to progress as the season has continued.
Returning all-state junior hitters Abi Milby and Peyton Carruth have received plenty of help at the net from senior Paighten Dedic, Shelby Ramage and Logann Alvar. Add senior libero Bailey Owen and junior setter C.J. Eskew to the mix and the Trojans present numerous problems.
“We knew what we had with Peyton and Abi and we knew Dedic was going to do some good things,” Barkell explained. “Shelby has really played well and Logann has taken her game and her leadership to a whole new level. And C.J. has really grown up and become a leader, more than what some people thought she would do.
“All of that makes a well-rounded team and a deep team and it makes it tough for some teams to keep up with. With our team it doesn’t matter. We just keep rotating and keep bringing new people at you. At some point people break down because of that.”
Obviously, the Fillies are hoping to avoid that happening to them. They have their own all-state performers in senior Alesha Lane and junior Megan Hagar to go along with a core group of juniors and seniors.
“We have a really strong team,” McNamee stated. “We do have a couple standouts, but without our supporting cast we don’t have anything.
“(Senior defensive specialist) Emma Patik is a kid that only played basketball until she came out for volleyball last year. Her court sense is strong and you can see it in her movement. And Autumn Ostrander is coming along with her play. Some of those kids that didn’t have varsity roles last year are stepping up and filling those holes.”
First serve in the 27th annual meeting between the Trojans and Fillies in the trophy match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the KW Gym.
