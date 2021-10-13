 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh, Natrona County volleyball look for strong finishes to regular season
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Kelly Walsh, Natrona County volleyball look for strong finishes to regular season

NC KW Volleyball

Natrona County's Alesha Lane tries to hit over Kelly Walsh's Peyton Carruth (1) and Logann Alvar during their match Sept. 9 in Casper.

 File, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh will be looking to extend its winning streak while Natrona County could be in position to take control of the Northwest Conference when the two volleyball teams return to the court Thursday.

The Trojans (23-2, 4-0 Northeast) have won 13 consecutive matches heading into Thursday's road match at Laramie (23-1, 4-0 Southeast). Kelly Walsh ended defending state champion Laramie's 41-match winning streak last month with a 2-1 victory in the championship game of the Casper Invite.

KW remains on the road to face Cheyenne South on Saturday before hosting NC in next week's VolleyBowl.

Natrona County (16-9, 3-0 Northwest) plays at conference rival Cody (19-4, 2-1) on Thursday before hosting Riverton on Friday. The Fillies swept both teams earlier this season.

After this weekend NC plays at KW on Tuesday before closing the regular season next Friday at Rock Springs.

Regional tournaments are Oct. 29-30 -- KW will be at Gillette; NC will be at Star Valley -- prior to the state championships Nov. 4-6 in Casper.

