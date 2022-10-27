Kelly Walsh, Natrona County volleyball look for strong showing at regional tourneys

Kelly Walsh is back at full strength. And that should concern the rest of the state.

After sitting out the Trojans’ last two regular-season games with a concussion, senior setter CJ Eskew will be in the rotation when Kelly Walsh (28-1) takes on Green River in the opening round of the Class 4A West Regional on Friday in Riverton.

“We’re as healthy as we’ve been all year and we’re as healthy as we’re going to be,” KW head coach Jeff Barkell said.

With Eskew on the bench the Trojans’ undefeated season, and five-year reign as VolleyBowl champs, ended in a sweeping loss to crosstown rival Natrona County on Oct. 18. Kelly Walsh bounced back to sweep Rock Springs in the regular-season finale with freshman setter Noa Hodgin recording 31 assists.

Barkell praised Hodgin for “doing a great job in a difficult situation” in Eskew’s absence. The Trojans are at their strongest, though, with Eskew back in the rotation. The three-year starter averages 9.5 assists per set.

“CJ has been practicing this week, but we still have some timing things to clean up,” Barkell said.

Joining Eskew in the Kelly Walsh rotation are two-time all-state seniors Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby; seniors Wisdom Szymczak, Aubre Browning, Mia Cardenas and Krysten Cutler; and junior libero Makenna Lorenzen.

Carruth leads the team with 4.0 kills and 3.3 digs per set, with Milby adding 3.6 kills and 7.3 digs per set. Browning (49) and Cardenas (36) lead the team in blocks, while Szymczak averages 1.8 kps and Lorenzen averages 6.3 dps.

“I’m excited to see the girls competing at a top level,” Barkell said of his expectations for this weekend’s regional tournament. “I’d like to see us give real effort on every play.

“I don’t stress when we’re in close games because I trust them. What I want to see is for us not to lose focus when we get a lead. I want us to compete all the time.”

When Natrona County is at its best, the Fillies can compete against any team in the state. That was apparent in last week’s VolleyBowl when NC handed Kelly Walsh its only loss of the season. The Fillies also have victories over state championship contenders Thunder Basin and Laramie this season.

The Fillies, who earned the North No. 2 seed, take on South No. 3 seed Cheyenne Central in the opening round of the East Regional on Friday in Cheyenne. NC is 2-0 against Central this season.

Senior Megan Hagar leads the Fillies attack as she averages 3.6 kills and 4.2 digs per set and is third on the team with 47 blocks. Natrona County is at its best, though, when Hagar doesn’t have to do all the heavy lifting.

Seniors Allie Costello (4.4 assists per set), Emily Manville (1.8 kps, 44 blocks) and Chayse Graham (57 blocks); junior libero Jade Smis (3.6 dps); and sophomores Cami Costello (1.2 kps, 3.9 dps) and Brynn Sybrant (1.3 kps, 70 blocks) give the Fillies plenty of options.

Natrona County won the West Regional last year on its way to a fourth-place finish at state.