Kelly Walsh, Natrona County volleyball try to punch tickets to state

Every volleyball team across the state faces the same predicament Thursday, knowing that a loss in its opening game of the regional quadrant tournament means the end of the season. A win, however, guarantees teams a berth in next week’s state tournament.
Other than the Class 2A Northwest and the 2A Southwest, where Riverside and Shoshoni, respectively, received first-round byes, every other team is in a win-or-go-home situation. Usually, nearly every team advances to their respective conference tournament, where the single-elimination format doesn’t exist. However, with COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people that can gather in one location, this year’s tournament format was brought into play.
The winners of the two opening games at each quadrant site will play for the quadrant championship and seeding purposes for Saturday’s conference tournaments. At conference, teams will play an opening-round game with the winners facing off for the championship and the losers playing for third place.
“It’s definitely different,” Kelly Walsh head coach Jeff Barkell said. “But a lot of things are different about this year.”
Kelly Walsh is hoping some things remain the same. The three-time defending state champion Trojans host the 4A Northeast Quadrant thanks to a sweep of quadrant foe Thunder Basin this past weekend. The Trojans and Bolts split their two matches this season, but Kelly Walsh finished with a 5-3 set advantage in the head-to-head matchup.
The Trojans open against No. 4 seed Sheridan, a team they swept in the regular season. The Broncs pushed the Trojans to five sets the first time they met, though, so Barkell knows it won’t be easy.
“They’re a very athletic team with some quality experience,” he said of a Sheridan team that features senior hitter Taylor Larsen and setter Alyie Williamson.
The Trojans, on the other hand, don’t have a senior on their roster. They once again have talent, though. Sophomore outside hitters Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby; junior middle hitters Shelby Ramage and Mia Cardenas and sophomore setter CJ Eskew lead the way for the Trojans. Kelly Walsh (13-5, 5-1 NE) enters Thursday’s match having won five consecutive matches.
“With as few games as we played this season, and with us being such a young team, I knew it would take us time to figure things out,” Barkell said. “I think now what we’re seeing is we’re playing more like a team. The girls are playing for each other and not for themselves. Right now I think we’re coming into our own.”
Across town, Natrona County will have to open quadrant play on the road. The Fillies come in as the No. 2 seed in the 4A Northwest Quadrant and open against No. 3 seed Cody on Thursday in Rock Springs. They had an outside chance to grab the No. 1 seed, but were swept by Rock Springs over the weekend.
Still, Natrona County (11-7, 4-2 NW)has shown improvement as the season has progressed. The Fillies were swept by Kelly Walsh earlier this season, but pushed the Trojans to five sets in last week’s VolleyBowl. Natrona County actually led 2-1 before Kelly Walsh rallied to win the final two sets.
The Fillies have a good mix of experience and athleticism that have developed into a solid defensive team under first-year head coach Adrian McNamee.
Seniors Quinci Mooren, Emily McOmie and Anna Fink have impressed with their all-around play, while junior Tamryn Blom and sophomore Megan Hagar are constant forces at the net and senior Emily Robinson and junior Erin Weibel are solid in the back row.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!