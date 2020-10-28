Kelly Walsh, Natrona County volleyball try to punch tickets to state

The Trojans open against No. 4 seed Sheridan, a team they swept in the regular season. The Broncs pushed the Trojans to five sets the first time they met, though, so Barkell knows it won’t be easy.

“They’re a very athletic team with some quality experience,” he said of a Sheridan team that features senior hitter Taylor Larsen and setter Alyie Williamson.

The Trojans, on the other hand, don’t have a senior on their roster. They once again have talent, though. Sophomore outside hitters Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby; junior middle hitters Shelby Ramage and Mia Cardenas and sophomore setter CJ Eskew lead the way for the Trojans. Kelly Walsh (13-5, 5-1 NE) enters Thursday’s match having won five consecutive matches.

“With as few games as we played this season, and with us being such a young team, I knew it would take us time to figure things out,” Barkell said. “I think now what we’re seeing is we’re playing more like a team. The girls are playing for each other and not for themselves. Right now I think we’re coming into our own.”