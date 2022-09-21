Kelly Walsh, Natrona County welcome teams to town for Casper Volleyball Invite

Some of the state's top volleyball teams will be at the Ford Wyoming Center this weekend for the annual Casper Invite. Teams will compete in poll play Friday ahead of bracket play on Saturday.

Kelly Walsh, which appears to be the team to beat in Class 4A this season, is 14-0 on the season entering Thursday night's home game against Rock Springs. The Trojans will play Cheyenne Central, Sheridan and Worland in pool play.

Natrona County (10-5) faces Cheyenne East, Rock Springs and Rawlins in pool play. The Fillies opened conference play last week with a win at Gillette before losing to Thunder Basin. The Camels and Bolts will also be competing in the invite, along with Evanston, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Riverton, Laramie and Big Horn.

In addition, 1A schools Kaycee and Midwest will compete against 3A and 4A junior varsity teams.

This week's invite features three defending state champions in Laramie (4A), Big Horn (2A) and Kaycee (1A).

The 2022 Wyoming State High School Championships are scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at the same venue.