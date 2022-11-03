Kelly Walsh rallies past Thunder Basin in state volleyball quarterfinals

Kelly Walsh knew it would be in for a battle when the brackets for the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships were set. The Trojans, who had been 4A’s top-ranked team throughout the season, found themselves matched up against Thunder Basin, 4A’s No. 2 team, in the quarterfinals Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Kelly Walsh earned the top seed out of the West Regional while the Bolts finished a surprising fourth at the East Regional.

“We knew it would be tough,” KW senior Abi Milby said.

It was. Thunder Basin (34-6) took the opening set 25-21 and led 19-15 in the second set before Kelly Walsh (32-1) rallied for the 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16) win to move into the semifinals.

“We just had to calm down,” KW head coach Jeff Barkell said. “In the first set-and-a-half we were trying to win the match with one shot or one serve instead of just playing our game.

“I give credit to Thunder Basin because they came out and shocked us. They got in our heads.”

The senior hitter Joelie Spelts was the primary instigator. The Montana State commit helped the Bolts build a 5-1 lead in the opening set and seemingly had an answer, usually in the form of a powerful kill, every time Kelly Walsh threatened.

After the Trojans cut the lead to 22-20 Spelts had a kill and a block to push the lead to 24-20 and then got the game-winning point with a tip shot.

The second set was playing out the same way until a kill by Kelly Walsh senior Peyton Carruth ignited a 6-0 run to give the Trojans a 21-19 lead. Carruth had three more kills down the stretch and Milby finished off the second set with a shot down the line.

“It took us a minute to get going,” Milby said. “We just had to do a better job of talking and once we started doing that we knew we would do whatever we had to do to win.”

Each team went on scoring runs in the third set before the Trojans prevailed.

With Carruth diving on the floor for shots and even going into the stands on a couple of occasions, Kelly Walsh built an 8-3 advantage only to see Thunder Basin go on a 6-0 run to build a 9-8 lead. The Bolts pushed their advantage to 18-15 on the strength of a kill by Spelts and a KW spike attempt that went into the net. The Trojans responded by scoring six of the next seven points for a 21-19 lead they wouldn’t give back. A kill by Milby and an error by Thunder Basin were the final points.

The Bolts took an early 4-1 lead in the fourth set before the Trojans found their groove. With Aubre Browning, Mia Cardenas, Makenna Lorenzen and Wisdom Szymczak joining Carruth and Milby on the attack Kelly Walsh showed what the team is capable of.

“Once those other girls got comfortable we started playing like we know we can and it became contagious,” Barkell said. “They might have been a little nervous early because they hadn’t really been in this kind of situation before.”

The final points came on an over-the-head tip by senior setter CJ Eskew and a booming kill by Milby.

“Now that are nerves are settled we’re ready to keep this going,” Milby said.

Kelly Walsh, which lost to Laramie in the championship game the past two years, advanced to the semifinals for the seventh consecutive year while Thunder Basin failed to win its quarterfinal match for the first time in program history.

The Trojans will play the winner of the Laramie-Riverton quarterfinal match in Friday’s semifinals.