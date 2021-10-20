Kelly Walsh rallies to defeat Natrona County and win fifth straight VolleyBowl

Natrona County had Kelly Walsh in an unusual position Tuesday night in the annual VolleyBowl. For the first time all season the Trojans trailed 2-1 in a best-of-five match.
“I’ve had other teams that have been in that position and not respond,” Kelly Walsh head coach Jeff Barkell said.
These Trojans responded on their home court. They won the fourth set in convincing fashion and scored 11 of the final 15 points for a 3-2 (24-26, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 15-9) victory over the Fillies for their fifth consecutive VolleyBowl victory.
“We were struggling with communicating,” Kelly Walsh senior Logann Alvar admitted. “I think we really had to dig deep and trust each other on the court. Instead of trying to do too much we just had to do our part.
“But it’s always great to get a win over them because they always play so hard.”
Obviously, the Fillies didn’t make things easy for the Trojans. And that was fine with Barkell.
“You don’t want to play games where you’re not challenged,” he explained. “If you’re going to get better and try to win late in the season you have to have games like this so you can learn how to fight and battle and not quit.”
The same could be said for Natrona County, which fought back from a 23-18 hole in the first set behind senior Alesha Lane and junior Megan Hagar. After KW junior Wisdom Szymczak’s kill gave the Trojans a 24-23 lead, Hagar tied the match with a kill. Lane finished it off with a tip and two blocks, including the set-winner.
The loss seemed to serve as a wake-up call for the Trojans (26-2), who never trailed in the second set.
“I think we just came in too relaxed and thinking it would be easy,” KW junior hitter Peyton Carruth said, “but we really had to battle.”
The battle continued in the third set, with the teams trading points until the Fillies (18-10) went on a 7-0 run to take a 16-11 advantage. NC senior Tamryn Blom had three kills, but Kelly Walsh also had four errors during the run.
“A lot of it was our own errors,” KW senior libero Bailey Owen said. “We got in our own heads.”
Later in the set Hagar pounded three kills, Chayse Graham added another and Simone Rivers served an ace as part of a 5-1 run to make it 23-15. Once again, Lane had the decisive kill, powering the ball through the heart of the Kelly Walsh defense before letting out a scream and being surrounded by her teammates.
“There were times when we had a lot of energy and a lot of team play and chemistry,” NC head coach Adrian McNamee said. “Those are the moments we need to capitalize on more and more going into the end of the season.
“One of the things we have to do is make sure we play team ball,” she added. “When we come into the middle, after a good point or a bad point, we look each other in the eye, take a breath and are ready to move on to the next point, we do good stuff. When we rush it or play frantic and start doubting ourselves we’re not going to play very well.”
Unfortunately for the Fillies, that’s what happened in the fourth set.
Kelly Walsh was leading 15-9 when sophomore Makenna Lorenzen entered the game to serve. Juniors Abi Milby and C.J. Eskew pushed the advantage to 17-9 with back-to-back kills before three consecutive aces by Lorenzen gave the Trojans control.
“She is an amazing player who is really good under pressure,” Carruth said of the sophomore. “When we needed her she did exactly what we needed her to do.
“It took all of us. In crucial times we don’t have to go to one person; we can all take care of the ball when it comes down to it.”
While different Trojans stepped up throughout the match, it was Carruth who took control in the fifth set. She got things started with a kill and an ace and finished it off by scoring five of KW’s final six points, including a left-handed kill. Fittingly, she had the game-winning kill off an assist from Eskew.
The win was the 16th in a row for the Trojans.
Carruth finished with a game-high 24 kills and 18 digs for Kelly Walsh. Milby added 14 kills and 13 digs, Owen had 19 digs and Eskew had 55 assists.
The Trojans finish the regular season this weekend on the road against Northeast Conference foes Thunder Basin on Thursday and Gillette on Saturday. They’ll be back in Gillette next weekend for the East Regional.
Barkell expects the Trojans, who were playing without senior middle blocker Shelby Ramage, to be ready for the final push.
“I didn’t feel like we were emotionally stable early on tonight,” he said. “So I was really proud of our kids for getting themselves under control and persevering and fighting and staying in the game. Learning to stay in the fight and not give up is so crucial.”
The Fillies, who will enter next week’s West Regional as the No. 1 seed out of the Northwest, play at Rock Springs on Friday.
Hagar had 16 kills and 13 digs to lead Natrona County, while Blom had nine kills and Lane pitched in with seven kills and five blocks. Erin Weibel had a team-high 19 digs and Rivers (15) and Allie Costello (13) combined for 28 assists.
Despite the loss, McNamee remained upbeat about her team’s chances.
“When we can conquer our own mental game and worry about what we’re doing on our side, I think we can be a pretty dangerous team,” McNamee said.
