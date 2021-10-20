Kelly Walsh rallies to defeat Natrona County and win fifth straight VolleyBowl

The loss seemed to serve as a wake-up call for the Trojans (26-2), who never trailed in the second set.

“I think we just came in too relaxed and thinking it would be easy,” KW junior hitter Peyton Carruth said, “but we really had to battle.”

The battle continued in the third set, with the teams trading points until the Fillies (18-10) went on a 7-0 run to take a 16-11 advantage. NC senior Tamryn Blom had three kills, but Kelly Walsh also had four errors during the run.

“A lot of it was our own errors,” KW senior libero Bailey Owen said. “We got in our own heads.”

Later in the set Hagar pounded three kills, Chayse Graham added another and Simone Rivers served an ace as part of a 5-1 run to make it 23-15. Once again, Lane had the decisive kill, powering the ball through the heart of the Kelly Walsh defense before letting out a scream and being surrounded by her teammates.

“There were times when we had a lot of energy and a lot of team play and chemistry,” NC head coach Adrian McNamee said. “Those are the moments we need to capitalize on more and more going into the end of the season.