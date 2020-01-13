You are the owner of this article.
Kelly Walsh's Danilynn Schell wins second Gatorade Volleyball POY award
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Kelly Walsh's Danilynn Schell wins second Gatorade Volleyball POY award

State volleyball Kelly Walsh

Kelly Walsh's Danilynn Schell sets the ball for a teammate during the Trojans' quarterfinal match against Cheyenne Central at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Nov. 7 at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh senior Danilynn Schell was named the Wyoming Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year for the second year in a row Monday.

A four-year starter, the 5-foot-10 Schell did a lot of everything for the Trojans this past season. She finished the season with 528 assists, 255 kills, 190 digs and 91 service aces in leading Kelly Walsh to a 35-1 record and its third consecutive Class 4A state championship.

Schell, a four-time all-conference and all-state selection, has signed to continue her volleyball career at Division I Wisconsin Green Bay.

