Kelly Walsh's Danilynn Schell wins second Gatorade Volleyball POY award

Kelly Walsh senior Danilynn Schell was named the Wyoming Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year for the second year in a row Monday.

A four-year starter, the 5-foot-10 Schell did a lot of everything for the Trojans this past season. She finished the season with 528 assists, 255 kills, 190 digs and 91 service aces in leading Kelly Walsh to a 35-1 record and its third consecutive Class 4A state championship.