Kelly Walsh's Danilynn Schell wins second Gatorade Volleyball POY award

Kelly Walsh senior Danilynn Schell was named the Wyoming Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year for the second year in a row Monday.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
A four-year starter, the 5-foot-10 Schell did a lot of everything for the Trojans this past season. She finished the season with 528 assists, 255 kills, 190 digs and 91 service aces in leading Kelly Walsh to a 35-1 record and its third consecutive Class 4A state championship.
Schell, a four-time all-conference and all-state selection, has signed to continue her volleyball career at Division I Wisconsin Green Bay.
Tags
Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.