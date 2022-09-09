Kelly Walsh volleyball completes unbeaten preseason with sweep of Natrona County

Not long after Kelly Walsh completed its sweep of Natrona County in the Trojans’ home-opening match on Thursday night, KW’s CJ Eskew was rolling up the net and putting it in the bag. She then took some photos with a young fan, including one where Eskew gave the girl a piggyback ride, and thanked her for coming to the match.

It put the finishing touches on a night where the senior setter did a little bit of everything for the Trojans. She had a remarkable 41 assists to go along with a couple blocks and tip-kills in the 3-0 victory (25-22, 25-11, 25-17) that improved Kelly Walsh to 12-0 on the season.

“We’re running a 5-1 now so I kind of get to do everything,” Eskew said. “I’m very grateful because I love to block, I love the excitement.”

Eskew also gets to set for a talented group of senior hitters that includes two-time all-state selections Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby on the outside; and Mia Cardenas, Wisdom Szymczak and Aubre Browning in the middle.

“It’s so amazing because every time they put a ball down it’s insane,” Eskew exclaimed. “My heart’s beating so fast because of how hard they can pound the ball. All of our hitters are so good. I’m just so happy to set for all of them.”

An all-state selection last year, Eskew has helped the Trojans reach the state championship match the past two years. Longtime KW head coach Jeff Barkell believes Eskew has taken her game to a new level this season.

“She’s been playing really well the past two years,” he said, “but this year I feel like she took that step to becoming a setter. She can take a look at the other team and figure out where we can attack them and what’s best for us rather than just throwing a set up.

“She really is starting to use her mind and play the mental game much, much better than she has in the past. She’s worked really hard at that and it’s fun to watch the growth.”

Barkell added that it’s been equally enjoyable to watch the team’s growth. Kelly Walsh has lost just one set this season.

Natrona County (9-4) was threatening to take the opening set Thursday, battling back from a 23-15 deficit to cut the Trojans’ lead to 24-22 and force Barkell to call a timeout.

“We sometimes get out of focus and forget that there’s another team on the other side of the net that is playing really hard,” Barkell said.

Added Eskew: “He was just telling us to calm down and don’t focus on the crowd, just focus on our team.”

The Trojans listened. After a brief rally Eskew set the ball to Carruth, who pounded a kill through the Natrona County defense for the game-winner.

“I was proud that they were able to refocus and finish that,” Barkell said. “A lot of really good teams would get in that position and give it up. Natrona made a really good run there and had us on the ropes, and some really good teams would just fold in that situation, but they did a nice job to refocus and hang in there.”

Kelly Walsh took control in the second set with Carruth capping a 9-0 run with a kill on the reset after the Fillies were able to return her initial attempt. That pushed the Trojans’ lead to 17-4 in a set where senior Krysten Cutler served four aces, junior Makenna Lorenzen had two and Eskew one.

“We work (on our serve) like crazy and it really showed tonight,” Barkell admitted. “They did some things with the serve that we hadn’t seen yet. Hopefully it keeps growing.”

Natrona County made things interesting in the third set. With senior Megan Hagar leading the charge, the Fillies matched the Trojans shot for shot and tied things up at 15-all on a kill from sophomore Cami Costello. Once again, though, Kelly Walsh closed strong as the Trojans scored the final five points, with Cardenas getting the match-winner off an assist from Eskew.

It was the second time in less than a week KW swept NC. The Trojans defeated the Fillies 2-0 to win the gold bracket at last weekend’s Gillette Invite. It also marked the 15th consecutive time Kelly Walsh had defeated their crosstown rival.

After the match, Natrona County head coach Adrian McNamee was obviously disappointed with the result, but pleased with the way her team competed in the third set.

“We’ve got some kids that don’t have a lot of experience on the varsity court,” she said. “In the third set we messed with the lineup a little bit and put some kids in different positions and gave a couple kids a breather mentally. So giving them a chance to take one little breath, calm down a little bit and then go back out there and be productive is important. And that’s what we did in that third set.”

Hagar finished with 11 kills and eight digs to lead the Fillies while Costello added four kills and five digs.

“Megan is just such a solid player and we really do feed off of her,” McNamee stated, “but we need to have some more people contribute offensively. And defensively we have to be willing to sacrifice our bodies on that floor for every single ball. When we start putting in all that effort good stuff is going to happen.”

Something good is definitely happening at Kelly Walsh this season. And after losing to Laramie in the state championship the last two years, the Trojans are ready to get back on top of the podium.

“Now that we’ve got the preseason over I think we’ve got all of our jitters out,” Carruth said. “We’re ready to be strong and try to win as many games as possible. Everyone’s goal at the end of the season is to win state, and I think we have what it takes.”

Carruth finished with 14 kills and 10 digs. KW’s well-balanced attack also saw Milby record seven kills, Browning get six kills and nine digs, Cardenas and Szymczak finish with five kills apiece and Lorenzen with seven digs.

NC begins 4A Northeast Conference play Friday while KW is off until next Thursday when they host Green River.