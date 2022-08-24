Kelly Walsh volleyball enters 2022 season with state championship hopes

Kelly Walsh ran into a buzzsaw in the Class 4A state volleyball championships the past two seasons.

Laramie, led by 6-foot-1 all-everything Alexis Stucky, completed an unbeaten campaign in 2020 with a 3-1 victory over the Trojans in the state championship game and went 32-2 (with both losses coming to Kelly Walsh) last year, capping the season with another 3-1 victory over KW.

Stucky is now playing at the University of Florida, though. And while Laramie still returns two all-state selections in Maddy Stucky, who recently committed to the University of Wyoming, and Taylor Tyser, the Trojans have the depth and the talent to get back to the top of the podium.

“We’re talented top to bottom,” longtime head coach Jeff Barkell said. “We feel good about where we are and what we have. These girls like to be challenged and that’s a great place to start.

“The talent level is there and the drive is there and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

At the top of the talent chart are two two-time all-state selections in senior outside hitters Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby and returning all-stater Cydney Eskew. They were instrumental in helping the Trojans win the Northeast Conference and finish 31-5, with four of those losses coming against Laramie.

Kelly Walsh also welcomes back seniors Wisdom Szymczak and Mia Cardenas, who have played significant minutes the past two seasons.

The Trojans, like the majority of the 4A teams, open their season this weekend at the Cheyenne Invite.

“We just need to get play some games,” Barkell said. “Then we’ll know where we need to go. Nobody is ready at the start of the season, but you need those games to know what you need to work on.

“We know where we want to be initially, and I think we’re there, but we’ll obviously change that when we play some games.”

Barkell knows his team will face challenges during the season, but he believes the Trojans have the veteran leadership to adjust when needed.

“We’ve got quite a bit of experience,” he admitted, “so we’re hoping a few tweaks here and there, and maybe some total scheme changes, can help us to accentuate our strengths a little better. And maybe take advantage of a weakness another team has.

“Pressure makes cowards of a lot of people, so we need to get those jerseys on and play some games so we can see who is going to do what.”