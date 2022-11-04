Kelly Walsh volleyball fights off Laramie to advance to state championship game

Kelly Walsh rallied for a thrilling 3-2 victory (27-25, 19-25, 26-28, 25-17, 15-13) over two-time defending state champion Laramie on Friday in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships.

Laramie built an 8-4 lead in the fifth set, but the Trojans responded with a 6-1 run capped by a tip from senior Mia Cardenas to pull ahead 10-9. A kill and a block from sophomore Savanna Steiert gave the Plainsmen an 11-10 advantage.

The set was tied at 11-11, 12-12 and 13-13 before KW senior Abi Milby's kill gave the Trojans (33-1) a 14-13 lead. The match-winning point came when a Laramie kill sailed out of bounds to lift Kelly Walsh into the championship match for the seventh year in a row.

Senior Peyton Carruth led the Trojans with 26 kills and 24 digs while Milby added 22 kills, 18 digs and three blocks. In addition, senior setter CJ Eskew had 66 assists and 18 digs, senior Aubre Browning had four blocks, junior libero Makenna Lorenzen had 23 digs and senior Krysten Cutler had 17 digs.

Kelly Walsh will face Cody in Saturday's championship match. The Fillies swept Cheyenne East (25-17, 25-20, 25-21) to reach the title game for the first time since winning back-to-back 3A championships in 2010-11.

The Trojans are 3-0 against the Fillies (25-3) this season, including a 3-0 sweep in the West Regional championship match.

Class 3A

Defending state champion Lyman defeated Worland 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11) and Mountain View beat Powell 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17) to make the championship match an all-Southwest Conference affair.

Lyman held on for a 3-2 victory over Mountain View in last year's championship match. The Eagles and Buffalos were 2-2 against each other this season, with Mountain View taking down Lyman to win the West Regional last weekend.

Class 2A

Burns continued its magical run as the Broncs rallied for a 3-2 victory (23-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-18, 16-14) over Tongue River to reach the championship match for the first time since winning it all in 1992.

On the other side of the bracket, defending state champion Big Horn swept Wright to reach the title match for the 12th time. The Rams swept the Broncs to win the East Regional championship last weekend.

Class 1A

Either Southeast or Riverside will make history Saturday. Neither the Cyclones nor the Rebels have ever won a state volleyball championship, but that will change when they meet for the 1A title.

Southeast swept multi-time champion Cokeville -- the Panthers have won a state-record 25 volleyball titles -- and Riverside did the same to Hulett in Friday's semifinal matches.

This will be just the second championship-game appearance for the Rebels, who lost to Sundance in the 2A title game two years ago. The Cyclones lost to Cokeville the three previous times they made it to the championship game (2995, 1990, 1985).