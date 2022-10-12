Kelly Walsh volleyball heads to Cody for Class 4A Northwest showdown

Two weeks ago, the Kelly Walsh volleyball team was pushed to the limit in a home victory against Cody. Even though the Trojans (25-0) remained undefeated with a 3-0 victory, the Fillies led in all three sets before an ace by senior Abi Milby sealed the 28-26, 25-23, 28-26 win.

The two teams square off again Thursday in Cody, with the Fillies (18-1) looking to avenge their only loss of the season.

Senior Peyton Carruth finished with 14 kills and 18 digs to lead the Trojans in the earlier meeting, with Milby adding 11 kills and eight digs and senior setter CJ Eskew garnering 33 assists.

For the season, Carruth is averaging 4.0 kills and 3.3 digs per set, Milby is pitching in 3.6 kps and 3.0 dps and Eskew 9.6 assists per set. Senior Aubre Browning paces the Trojans with 41 blocks followed by senior Mia Cardenas with 29.

Cody senior Kennedi Niemann averages a team-leading 3.7 kps, senior Victory Buck adds 3.0 dps and junior Molly Hays averages 9.0 assists per set. Junior Ada Nelson (75 blocks) and senior Reece Niemann (41 blocks) have been defensive forces at the net for the Fillies.

After Thursday, each team has three regular-season games remaining before the West Regionals on Oct. 28-29 in Riverton. The state tournament is scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.