Kelly Walsh volleyball is ready to make another run to title match

The Kelly Walsh volleyball team will be back in its element this weekend when the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships tip off at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Trojans (28-4), who finished second at last weekend’s East Regional, are 13-2 at the state tournament the past five years, winning three championships (2017-19) and placing second in both 2016 and last year.

Despite a 3-1 loss to defending state champion Laramie in the East Regional championship match, and a 3-2 loss at Thunder Basin two weeks ago, Kelly Walsh is ready to continue its success at state.

“I think we’re playing pretty well right now, with good energy,” head coach Jeff Barkell said. “We battled with Laramie, which is what we want to do … give ourselves a chance against a really good team like that.

“I felt like we kind of got back on track because we had a couple weeks where our energy wasn’t good and we struggled a bit. I felt like we got back to being the team we know we can be.”

The Trojans proved throughout the season they’re a team that can compete with, and beat, any team in the state. Earlier this season they ended Laramie’s 41-match winning streak and also defeated the Plainsmen in Laramie in mid-October. Those are Laramie’s only two losses the past two seasons.

When healthy, Kelly Walsh is solid throughout the lineup. Juniors Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby, two returning all-state selections, are forces at the net. The 5-foot-10 Carruth leads the Trojans with 4.0 kills per set; the 5-10 Milby averages 3.3 kills per set.

Seniors Logann Alvar and Shelby Ramage give KW a strong presence in the middle, and senior Paighten Dedic provides another option on the outside. Senior libero Bailey Owen leads the team with 2.9 digs per set and junior setter Cydnee Eskew averages a team-leading 9.4 assists per set.

“We just have to work on being mentally tough and sticking with each other,” Alvar said. “If we can all come together and just go after it we’ll be fine.”

Added Ramage: “We all have to have the same mindset and the same goal.”

The goal, obviously, is winning another state championship. The Trojans’ quest begins Thursday when they face West No. 3 seed Rock Springs. Win that and Kelly Walsh would face either Natrona County or Cheyenne East in the semifinals. Laramie is expected to be waiting on the other side of the bracket, but Barkell wants to make sure the Trojans don’t get caught looking ahead.

“At this point everybody is a challenge,” he said. “When you get into the Events Center emotions get going and you’re dealing with young players who are trying to control themselves and regulate their emotions.

“Rock Springs is going to play as hard as they can and we’re going to play as hard as we can, and one team’s going to win and one team’s not.”

Kelly Walsh wasn’t at full strength late in the season when they had to rally to defeat Natrona County in the VolleyBowl, lost at Thunder Basin and were pushed to five sets by Gillette. Now that the Trojans are healthy, though, they’re ready to make another run at state.

“I think we’re still trying to get back to where we were when we won down at Laramie,” Alvar said, “but I definitely think we’re finding our way back. “

