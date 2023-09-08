What a difference two weeks have made for the Kelly Walsh volleyball team.

At the season-opening Cheyenne Invitational on Aug. 25-26, the defending Class 4A state champions took the floor with only one returning starter in senior libero Mackenna Lorenzen. The Trojans, who went 31-1 last season, finished 3-2 in the opening weekend.

“The first time we stepped on the court in Cheyenne we looked like a group of people that were randomly selected and thrown together on the court,” KW freshman Gia Ireland said. “We hated each other. No one talked. We had no energy. We wouldn’t even high-five each other.”

Thursday against rival Natrona County the visiting Trojans shared plenty of high-fives and group hugs as they improved to 9-3 on the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-21, 25-14) of the Fillies.

Along with Ireland and Lorenzen, KW had freshman Lillian Hudson, sophomore Noa Hodgin and juniors Kendal Allaire and Jordan Kroeger in the starting rotation. And sophomore Breckyn Fagot scored the match-winning point when the NC defense couldn’t return her kill.

“I’m super proud of my kids,” KW head coach Jeff Barkell said. “I’m not sure I’ve seen a group of kids as young as we are show up in an environment like this and play that well. Normally you’ve got some older kids and some younger kids and the younger kids really struggle. But these kids just beared down and went after it.

“We’ve been talking about trying to get into our eyes and out of heads, and I was proud of the way they did that tonight.”

Ireland had a handful of kills in the final set to put the Fillies away after some missed opportunities earlier in the match. Obviously, the moment wasn’t too big for the freshman.

“Personally, I feed off the crowd and the energy,” Ireland admitted. “This is something I’ve dreamed about since I was eight years old. I wanted to play varsity volleyball as a freshman, and honestly, it was just like I dreamed of.”

And it helped erase the memories of the nightmarish (by Kelly Walsh standards) start to the season.

“Early in the season we had struggles as far as who was just going to pass the ball,” Hodgin explained. “We are 110-percent better now. At the start of the year some of the girls were super quiet and not quite ready to play, but we brought them along. Now we just have such a good chemistry and such a good bond.”

That chemistry was apparent in the second set when the Fillies put together a run to pull within 23-21 but the Trojans scored the final two points, with Kroeger hitting through a Natrona County block for the set-winner.

“You almost expect to give up one (set) when they were on a run and we were struggling a little bit,” Barkell noted. “And we just tightened the screws and fought back.”

Kelly Walsh started to show some of that fighting spirit last weekend at the Gillette Invitational. The Trojans went 3-0 on Friday to put themselves in the Gold Bracket on Saturday. They fell 2-1 to Gillette before bouncing back with 2-0 sweeps of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Riverton.

Barkell knew before the season began this year would be a learning experience for everyone involved with the Kelly Walsh volleyball program – the players, the coaches and the fans. So to see it start to come together brings a smile to his face.

“At Cheyenne it was like we were introducing them to each other,” he said. “Last weekend was a little bit better and tonight I really felt like they played for each other and came together. They were really excited for someone else doing something, almost more than they were excited for themselves doing something.

“Right now I think we’re right where we should be and I’m happy with how we’re coming together.”