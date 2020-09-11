Kelly Walsh volleyball overpowers, sweeps rival Natrona County

Owen believes that energy is key to the Trojans’ success.

“Our energy helps us a lot,” she said. “When we get really excited it helps how we play.”

The Fillies were able to capture some energy of their own in the second set behind strong play at the net from Lane and Hagar. They took an 18-17 lead on a kill from Hagar and Lane’s kill pulled NC within 24-23, but they were guilty of a carry on set point. It was a disappointing end to a strong set by Natrona County, but it was an encouraging sign for first-year coach Adrian McNamee.

“In the second set we started to find a rhythm, so there were definitely some positives,” McNamee stated. “Mentally in the second set we just said, ‘Look, we’re going to play our game and not worry about who is on the other side of the net.’ I thought we communicated better and we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot with unforced errors like we did in the first and third sets.”

After Thursday, both teams had played just five matches on the season. So neither team is close to being a finished product at this point. The Trojans are still finding their footing on the varsity stage while the Fillies, and their coach, are still finding their way.