Kelly Walsh volleyball relies on youth in its quest for four-peat

Kelly Walsh volleyball coach Jeff Barkell usually knows what to expect from his team heading into a new season. That was especially true the past few years as the Trojans once again asserted themselves as the team to beat, playing in four state championship matches and winning the last three.

But Kelly Walsh graduated seven seniors off last year’s team that went 35-1 and defeated Thunder Basin 3-2 for the championship to avenge their only loss of the season. The departures include two Division I signees — Corin Carruth (Wyoming) and Danilynn Schell (Wisconsin-Green Bay) — and another all-stater in Isabel Lyons.

“We’ve got a lot of young kids that are going to have to learn in a hurry,” Barkell said. “Anytime you have to replace that many seniors there’s going to be an adjustment.”

That adjustment was compounded by the fact the Trojans weren’t able to go to camps or play in any team competitions over the summer because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the losses, don’t expect Kelly Walsh to take too many steps back, though. A program that has gone a combined 94-7 the past three seasons knows how to win. With a roster comprised primarily of sophomores and juniors, it just might take a little more time to get there than the Trojans are used to.