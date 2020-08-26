Kelly Walsh volleyball relies on youth in its quest for four-peat

Kelly Walsh volleyball coach Jeff Barkell usually knows what to expect from his team heading into a new season. That was especially true the past few years as the Trojans once again asserted themselves as the team to beat, playing in four state championship matches and winning the last three.
But Kelly Walsh graduated seven seniors off last year’s team that went 35-1 and defeated Thunder Basin 3-2 for the championship to avenge their only loss of the season. The departures include two Division I signees — Corin Carruth (Wyoming) and Danilynn Schell (Wisconsin-Green Bay) — and another all-stater in Isabel Lyons.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids that are going to have to learn in a hurry,” Barkell said. “Anytime you have to replace that many seniors there’s going to be an adjustment.”
That adjustment was compounded by the fact the Trojans weren’t able to go to camps or play in any team competitions over the summer because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the losses, don’t expect Kelly Walsh to take too many steps back, though. A program that has gone a combined 94-7 the past three seasons knows how to win. With a roster comprised primarily of sophomores and juniors, it just might take a little more time to get there than the Trojans are used to.
They’ll get their first taste of competition Saturday when they host Sheridan and Laramie.
“I know the girls are excited to get on the court against some real opponents, “ Barkell said.
Despite a lack of varsity experience, (sophomore outside hitter Peyton Carruth is the only returning starter) it’s not like the Kelly Walsh volleyball cupboard is bare. Juniors Bailey Owen (libero), Shelby Ramage (middle hitter) and Peighton Dedic (outside hitter) and sophomore Abi Milby (outside hitter) all saw some varsity playing time last year so they know the pace of the game. And junior Logann Alvar gained some valuable varsity experience on last year’s West Regional runner-up basketball team.
“Even if those girls didn’t play a lot of varsity,” Barkell explained, “they got some great experience practicing against our starters last year.”
The group also has experience in winning, with the junior varsity team routinely winning its matches last year and the freshmen team going undefeated.
Peyton Carruth knows there will be a learning curve with this new group, but she’s excited to see how it plays out.
“Everybody that did get moved up to varsity is really talented,” the sophomore said. “We all just have to work on playing together and playing as a team.
“I’m just really happy that we’re back in the gym and that we’re going to be playing Saturday. We’ll have to learn a lot and work a lot harder, but I think it will be good.”
Odds are Carruth is correct.
