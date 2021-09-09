Kelly Walsh volleyball survives second-set score to sweep Natrona County

While the Trojans celebrated on NC’s home court, the Fillies were left to wonder if the final outcome would have been different if they had held on to win the second set.

“That second set kind of slipped through our hands,” NC head coach Adrian McNamee said. “We went from playing aggressive to playing not to lose those last few points.

“Once they got that win we felt like it was out of our hands and we kind of shut down verbally, we shut down physically and we shut down emotionally. And when you do those three things in volleyball you’re not going to win.”

McNamee added that while the Fillies have made steps in the right direction through the first two-plus weeks of the season, they still have some mental hurdles to overcome.

“We’ve got to get over what the name on the (opposing) jersey says,” she said. “We’ve got to play our game and worry about what we can do to contribute to the betterment of our team.”

The Fillies have a week to figure it out as they don’t return to the court until a road trip next weekend to face Green River and Rock Springs.

The Trojans, on the other hand, jump right into 4A Northeast Conference play with a home match against Sheridan on Friday.