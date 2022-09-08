Kelly Walsh volleyball sweeps Natrona County to stay unbeaten on season

Kelly Walsh proved to once again be too much for crosstown rival Natrona County on the volleyball court. The Trojans (12-0) swept the Fillies 3-0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-17) on Senior Night on Thursday at the KW Gym.

Kelly Walsh led 8-6 in the opening set when back-to-back miscues by the Fillies pushed the lead to 10-6 and jump-started a Trojans' charge in which they built their advantage to 17-9.

Natrona County (9-4) battled back, however, and trimmed the deficit to 23-20 on consecutive kills from senior Megan Hagar. Following a kill by senior Wisdom Szymczak that gave the Trojans set point at 24-20, a Hagar kill and a block by Emily Manville made it 24-22 and forced Kelly Walsh head coach Jeff Barkell to call a timeout.

"He just told us to forget about the crowd and refocus," KW senior setter C.J. Eskew said.

The Trojans did just that, getting the game-winner when senior Peyton Carruth pounded home a kill. Carruth finished with a match-best 14 kills while Eskew had 41 assists.

The second set was all Kelly Walsh as the Trojans got aces from Eskew, Makenna Lorenzen and Krysten Cutler in building a 21-5 lead. After a brief rally by the Fillies, the Trojans got the win on a kill from senior Aubre Browning.

The third set proved to be the best of the match with the score tied eight times -- the last at 15-all -- before Kelly Walsh finally put the game, and the match, away. Browning got the game-winner on a kill to the middle of the court that NC was unable to return cleanly.

The Trojans have now won 15 consecutive matches against the Fillies.

NC opens 4A Northeast Conference play Friday at Sheridan; KW hosts Green River next Thursday.