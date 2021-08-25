Kelly Walsh volleyball team sets sights on returning to state championship game

Kelly Walsh entered last season as the three-time defending Class 4A state volleyball champions. The Trojans also started the year with just one returning starter in sophomore Peyton Carruth and no seniors on the roster.

Not surprisingly, Kelly Walsh struggled at times. They lost four of six matches during one stretch in the middle of the season. By the time the 2020 state tournament rolled around, however, the Trojans were in a familiar setting — playing for a state title. They won the opening set against Laramie, but the Plainsmen won the next three to complete an undefeated season.

“We were super young last year and I think it was a little nerve-wracking for all the juniors because we were stepping into roles that we didn’t think we would have to step into so early,” senior outside hitter Logann Alvar said during a recent practice. “Now I think we’re comfortable in those roles and it’s been kind of an easy turnover into this year.”