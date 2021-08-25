Kelly Walsh volleyball team sets sights on returning to state championship game

Kelly Walsh entered last season as the three-time defending Class 4A state volleyball champions. The Trojans also started the year with just one returning starter in sophomore Peyton Carruth and no seniors on the roster.
Not surprisingly, Kelly Walsh struggled at times. They lost four of six matches during one stretch in the middle of the season. By the time the 2020 state tournament rolled around, however, the Trojans were in a familiar setting — playing for a state title. They won the opening set against Laramie, but the Plainsmen won the next three to complete an undefeated season.
“We were super young last year and I think it was a little nerve-wracking for all the juniors because we were stepping into roles that we didn’t think we would have to step into so early,” senior outside hitter Logann Alvar said during a recent practice. “Now I think we’re comfortable in those roles and it’s been kind of an easy turnover into this year.”
Alvar is one of four returning seniors along with outside hitter Paighton Dedic, libero Bailey Owen and middle hitter Shelby Ramage. The talented junior class is highlighted by all-state selections Carruth and outside hitter Abbi Milby. In addition, Wisdom Szymczak, setter Cydney Eskew and middle hitter Mia Cardenas all played instrumental roles in Kelly Walsh (18-7) reaching the championship game for the fifth year in a row.
“We have a lot of experience coming back and that will be helpful,” KW head coach Jeff Barkell said.
And, unlike last year when the pandemic limited team’s offseason workouts, the Trojans took full advantage of summer camps this year.
“We were able to get a little bit closer and get our timing a little bit better,” Barkell admitted. “We improved individual skills so that when we came back together we were a little bit more ready to take another step forward.”
After dealing with the unknown last year – both on and off the court – the Trojans believe they are ready to show what it can do.
“Last year was mostly like a learning year,” Ramage said, “so this year we’re trying to get after things.”
Kelly Walsh expects to be tested early. At this weekend’s Cheyenne Invite, Kelly Walsh is scheduled to face Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Gillette and Laramie.
The defending champion Plainsmen return the majority of their lineup, including reigning 4A Player of the Year Alexis Stucky, who has already committed to Florida.
“Laramie is going to be terrific,” Barkell said. “They’ve got experience, they’ve got confidence and they’ve got talent.”
The longtime Kelly Walsh coach knows the feeling. The 2019 Trojans featured two Division I signees in Corin Carruth (University of Wyoming) and Danilynn Schell (Wisconsin-Green Bay) and finished 35-1.
“I’ve been there and it’s awesome,” Barkell said with a smile. “Those are the dream teams because they’re pretty easy to coach. It’s fun to have, sometimes it just makes the season less stressful.”
Of course, there is a downside to coaching a veteran team that is expected to win.
“I always felt like I enjoyed those seasons a little less because then there’s pressure and expectations,” Barkell admitted. “When you have a team that you’re really building, that’s really fun because you get to grow, grow, grow and you’re not sure where you’re going to end up.
“And we felt like we grew a ton last year,” he added. “When you’ve got young kids like this they’re like sponges and they get better every day. The expectations start to build a little bit and you’ve got to deal with some of that mental and emotional stuff too. That’s the part that I love the most.”
