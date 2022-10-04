Kelly Walsh's Abi Milby savors senior season before playing volleyball at Wyoming

Kelly Walsh senior Abi Milby was already a two-time Class 4A all-state volleyball selection (with a third sure to follow after this season) when she decided to take her game to the next level. Even if it meant driving more than 450 miles roundtrip three times a week to do so.

Shortly after last season ended, Milby made the commitment to play with the NORCO Volleyball Club in Colorado.

“I had to go to Loveland every other day for practice, three times a week,” Milby said during a recent practice at Kelly Walsh. “It was a lot, but I worked really hard and it turned out for the best.”

Playing with the NORCO U-18 Black team, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter competed alongside some of the best high school players in the region and against some of the top players in the country.

“There was a lot more competition,” Milby noted. “It was a tough change so I struggled a little bit at first. I almost had to relearn some volleyball, but I adapted quickly and it helped me exponentially.”

Just how much first became clear when Milby earned all-tournament honors at the USA Volleyball U-18 Junior National Championship after helping lead her NORCO team to a third-place finish this spring in Phoenix. Milby’s second realization that her NORCO experience had paid dividends was when she was offered a scholarship to continue her playing career at the University of Wyoming.

“I started doing traveling NORCO last December and I started talking to some schools and realized, ‘Wow, this might be my reality,’” Milby exclaimed. “I sent an email out to Coach Chad (Callihan) at UW and he emailed me back and I was stoked.”

Milby added that she wasted “no time at all” in committing to play for the Cowgirls.

Playing alongside a talented group of seniors on this year’s Kelly Walsh squad, Milby has helped lead the Trojans to a 23-0 record entering this weekend’s games at Star Valley and Jackson. Milby is currently averaging 2.6 kills and 2.8 digs per set, both of which are second on the team behind classmate Peyton Carruth (2.7 kills and 3.4 digs per set).

“She’s tenacious,” KW head coach Jeff Barkell said of Milby. “She has worked so hard to be the player she is and she’s very coachable. She’s just willing to add any little thing you mention to her into her tool box so that she can use it down the road. She’s just a joy to coach.”

Milby’s joy is noticeable on the court. Whether she makes a big play, or it's one of her teammates scoring a point, Milby is one of the Trojans’ leaders between the lines.

It’s a role she has grown into since she started playing varsity as a sophomore.

“At that time I was thinking if she was going to play Division I it might be as a libero or something like that,” Barkell recalled. “But as she started to grow and started to jump and started to do more, you started to think she could play at a high level.

“She’s done an incredible amount of work to put herself in position to be a really good pin hitter and give herself a chance to play at Wyoming.”

Before then, though, Milby wants to do all she can to help the Trojans win a state championship. Kelly Walsh went 35-1 on its way to winning the 4A state title in 2019. The past two seasons the Trojans advanced to the state championship game before losing to Laramie.

This year, Milby and Carruth, along with fellow seniors CJ Eskew, Aubre Browning, Wisdom Szymczak, Mia Cardenas and Krysten Cutler, want to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Kelly Walsh has lost only two sets all season.

“That state championship has always been on our minds,” Milby admitted. “That’s all we’ve ever wanted. We’ve been friends forever so it’s really cool that we’re all playing with each other now for our last year.

“I think we are so ready,” she added. “I am ear-to-ear grinning I’m so excited. I think this team is great and I just can’t wait to get that win with them."