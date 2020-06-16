Kelly Walsh's Naya Shime, Mountain View's Briggin Bluemel win Milward Simpson Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kelly Walsh's Naya Shime and Mountain View's Briggin Bluemel have been selected as the winners of the 2020 Milward Simpson Award.

The award is given each year to the most outstanding male and female high school seniors in Wyoming sports. Bluemel is the first athlete to win the award from Mountain View. Shime, who spent the first three years of her high school career at Riverton, is the second Kelly Walsh to win the girls award (Madison Vinich, 2018).

Shime will play college volleyball at the University of Wyoming.

A three-time all-state selection in volleyball at Riverton, she was also a two-year starter in basketball and won four state titles in track for the Wolverines. She won the state long jump title her first two years, setting the Class 3A mark with a leap of 18 feet, 8.75 inches as a sophomore. She also won the 100-meter hurdles as a sophomore and junior.

A football and track commit for Dickinson State University, Bluemel excelled in three sports at Mountain View. He received all-conference honors in basketball while also earning multiple all-state honors in both football and outdoor track.