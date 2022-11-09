Kelly Walsh's Peyton Carruth, Abi Milby sign to play volleyball at Wyoming

Kelly Walsh seniors Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby will play together at the next level. The two signed on Wednesday to continue their volleyball careers at the University of Wyoming.
The two outside hitters helped lead the Trojans (34-1) to the Class 4A state championship on Saturday with a 3-0 sweep of Cody. They combined for 27 kills and 44 digs in the title match.
For the season, Carruth led Kelly Walsh with 4.2 kills and 3.4 digs per set, while Milby averaged 3.9 kps and 3.0 dps.
UW, which is 10-16 overall and 6-8 in Mountain West play entering Thursday night's match against Air Force, already has two in-state players on its roster. Current juniors Corin Carruth, Peyton's older sister, and Naya Shime (Riverton) are both key contributors for the Cowgirls. Corin Carruth helped lead the Trojans to three consecutive state championships (2017-19).
Three other Trojans on Wednesday signed to play at the next level -- Mia Cardenas (Black Hills State) and Wisdom Szymczak and Aubre Browing (Casper College).
In addition, Thunder Basin's Joelie Spelts signed to play at Montana State and Big Horn's Kate Mohrmann signed to play at Black Hills State. Laramie native Evelyn Udezue, who played her high school volleyball in Brighton, Colorado, also signed with UW. Udezue is the daughter of former Cowboys basketball star Ugo Udezue.
PHOTOS: Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Trojans will face Cody for the Class 4A title. In other championship games, defending champ Lyman takes on Mountain View in 3A, Burns goes for its first state title since 1992 against defending champ Big Horn, and in 1A either Southeast or Riverside will win the program's first state title.
Kelly Walsh's Abi Milby (2) and Peyton Carruth celebrate a point during the Trojans' semifinal match against Laramie at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Nov. 4 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Both Milby and Carruth signed to play at Wyoming on Wednesday.