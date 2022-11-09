KW's Peyton Carruth, Abi Milby; NC's Megan Hagar garner 3rd all-state volleyball honors

The third time was the charm for Kelly Walsh seniors Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby.

The outside hitters helped lead the Trojans to the Class 4A state volleyball title on Saturday after back-to-back losses to Laramie in the championship match. Wednesday, Carruth and Milby capped their senior campaigns by being named to the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state team for the third consecutive year.

They were joined on the team by KW senior setter CJ Eskew, who was honored for the second year in a row.

State champions Mountain View (3A), Burns (2A) and Riverside (1A) also had multiple players named to the team. For the Buffalos, senior Ashlee Tims and junior Kate Walker were selected; the Broncs were represented by senior Ema Norris and junior Brooke Hansen; and the Rebels, who claimed their first state title, had senior Laila Davis and three-time selections Vaidyn VanderPloeg and Caroline Schlattmann.

Other three-time selections were Natrona County senior Megan Hagar, Laramie junior Maddy Stucky, Cheyenne East seniors Elysiana Fonseca and Boden Liljedahl, Thunder Basin senior Joelie Spelts, Big Horn junior Saydee Zimmer and Kaycee senior Sierra Kilts.