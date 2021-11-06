Laramie holds off Kelly Walsh to defend Class 4A volleyball title

Time and again Saturday, Kelly Walsh seemed to building momentum in the title match against Laramie at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

But every time the Trojans got something going, the Plainsmen responded. The end result was a hard-fought 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-23) sweep and a repeat title for Laramie.

"I thought we did a nice job of not giving up strings of points," Laramie head coach Jill Stucky said.

After taking a 4-3 lead in the third set, the Plainsmen never let Kelly Walsh retake the lead, even though the Trojans tied the match on five separate occasions. The final tie came at 22-all on a block by KW senior Shelby Ramage. A lift on the Trojans and a kill by 6-foot-2 Laramie senior Alexis Stucky gave the Plainsmen match point before Ramage staved off the celebration momentarily with another block.

The match-winner came on the next point. Fittingly, it was Stucky, the state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, who scored the decisive point off an assist from Maddy Stucky, her sophomore sister.

"This is special," said Alexis Stucky, who has already signed to continue her volleyball career at Florida. "We had a special senior class and our work ethic on this team is insane.

"There's nothing better than getting to celebrate this with my mom and my sister. I think winning it the second time is even sweeter."

Kelly Walsh led 18-14 in the first set before a kill by Alexis Stucky and a block from senior Anna Gatlin sparked a 5-1 run. The Trojans got a kill from junior Peyton Carruth to lead 20-19, but that was when Alexis Stucky took over. She had two kills and a block as the Plainsmen scored the final six points of the set.

"I think they rattled us in the first set," Kelly Walsh head coach Jeff Barkell said. "And whenever they got into trouble they just gave it to Alexis. You're never going to stop her, but I thought we did a decent job of containing her at times."

Laramie used the momentum from the first-set win to build a 22-13 lead in the second set before the Trojans battled back. Kills from Logann Alvar and Carruth and an ace from Abi Milby gave Kelly Walsh hopes of getting back in the match. Carruth later had a kill and a block, but once again the Plainsmen knew where to turn. Alexis Stucky got the game-winning point when KW's block attempt on her kill went out of bounds.

Alexis Stucky finished with 20 kills while Maddi Stucky had 22 assists.

The victory was Laramie's fourth in six matches against Kelly Walsh, which is the only team to defeat the Plainsmen the past two seasons.

"Both teams are high-quality," Jill Stucky said. "When we play Kelly Walsh, it's the devil you know."

Unfortunately for the Trojans, they had a devil of a time controlling Alexis Stucky and the Plainsmen.

Thunder Basin swept Natrona County in the third-place match.

Class 3A

Lyman won its first title in three years with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Southwest Conference rival and defending state champ Mountain View.

Lander completed an impressive season with a three-game sweep of Burns in the third-place match.

Class 2A

Big Horn ended a 12-year title drought, holding on for a 3-2 win against two-time defending state champ and Northeast Conference rival Sundance. The Rams won the first two sets before the Bulldogs stormed back to take the next two. Big Horn prevailed 15-11 in the third set.

Riverside, which finished second last year, swept Moorcroft in the third-place match. The Wolves were making their first appearance at state since 1987.

Class 1A

Kaycee ended Cokeville's four-year reign atop the classification with a 3-1 victory to win its first state championship since 2010.

The Lady Bucs won the first two sets before the Panthers battled back to force a fourth set. Kaycee was able to slowly pull away and senior Jackie Ramirez powered a shot through two Cokeville defenders for the match-winning point.

"I thought it was going to be blocked," Ramirez said. "When I saw it hit the floor I couldn't believe it."

The championship came one week after Kaycee finished a disappointing third at the East Regional.

"It's a scary goal to try and win state," head coach Kylie Richendifer said. "This weekend it wasn't about individual play like last week. We talk about how important each individual on this team is, even the ones who aren't on the floor. This weekend we found unity."

And a state championship.

